X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Cardinal Pell: Catholics should debate issues, not debase each other

Interview with Australian prelate covered Vatican financial reform and the cardinal's experience in prison

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: September 25, 2021 05:37 AM GMT

Updated: September 25, 2021 05:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
2

Indonesian archbishop attacks 'sinning' anti-vaxxers

Sep 23, 2021
3

Armenian bishops gather in Rome to elect new patriarch

Sep 22, 2021
4

Cardinal defuses religious row in southern Indian state

Sep 22, 2021
5

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan

Sep 22, 2021
6

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Sep 21, 2021
7

Myanmar's Christian region sees rising number of refugees

Sep 22, 2021
8

Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand

Sep 21, 2021
9

Charges dropped against Cambodian political researcher

Sep 22, 2021
10

Covid outbreak in Philippine convent kills nine nuns

Sep 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal Pell: Catholics should debate issues, not debase each other

Cardinal George Pell gave a wide-ranging interview. (Photo: Herald Malaysia)

Honest and open debate about different points of view in the Catholic Church are fundamental, but Catholics should not be demonizing the individuals with those views, Cardinal George Pell said.

Asked about the different polarized positions among Catholics that can be found online, he said that many of the issues being discussed are "very important, and I don't think there can be any compromise on the fundamental issues of what is the apostolic tradition."

The church's stance on issues should be clearly explained, but there is "a hierarchy of truths, not everything is equally important," which means Catholics "should not be disagreeing violently over too much at all but certainly not over matters which are of less importance," he said in an interview in Rome streamed live Sept. 23 and uploaded the next day by the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

As Catholics try to choose among many sources and offerings online, what they should be looking for and contributing to "is regular courtesy, a regular commitment to the truth, to dialogue, debating, arguing about the issues" themselves and not attacking the people who hold a different point of view, said the cardinal, who is the former prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy and retired archbishop of Sydney.

The interview was part of the university's biennial "The Church Up Close" seminar offered to journalists who report on the Catholic Church. This year's seminar was held online and focused on "Covering Catholicism in the Age of Francis."

The interview with Cardinal Pell covered a wide variety of topics, including Cardinal Pell's experience in an Australian prison for 13 months on child sex abuse charges until he was cleared by a unanimous decision of the High Court in 2020 and the vital importance of due process for both victims and the accused.

We need to follow the commandments, we need to practice what Christ taught, if we did that there would have been no sexual abuse

"Denouncing somebody in the press so they've got almost no chance of defending themselves is, I think, a violation of due process," he said.

"Everybody has a right to the truth, and in the long term it is the best protection for the victims too," because any manifestly false accusation "poisons public opinion against the genuine victims," he said.

"We need to follow the commandments, we need to practice what Christ taught, if we did that there would have been no sexual abuse. The authorities would have faced up to the problem in truth," he said.

"What the church was doing in terms of muddle and cover-up 20 years ago was generally done in all of society -- now that is not excusing it, but it is setting it in context," he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Cardinal Pell also noted that many countries have seen a "dramatic fall" in the number of reported incidents since the 1990s.

"Very often we're not given credit for that" and, in terms of prevention, "we broke the back of the problem," he said.

The late St. John Paul II "was a powerful antidote" to scandals in the church because of his teachings about moral truths, the cardinal said. "He made it quite clear that he believed there was such a thing as right and wrong."

Cardinal Pell praised retired Pope Benedict XVI as "a prodigious intellect, a dear friend" and said he never imagined the pope would resign, adding, "I never really approved of it either."

Pope Francis has "a great gift of empathy and sympathy" and a great capacity to show closeness to people who are suffering and those who care for them, he said.

Asked why there is so much opposition to Pope Francis among conservative Catholics, Cardinal Pell said, "I think a lot of conservative Catholics feel a little bit confused, a little bit uncertain, they wonder just what is being taught."

I'm not sympathetic to just a small little elite church. I would like to keep as many of the semi-religious slobs like myself in the stream

Pope Francis, he said, has "a great gift, like Jesus did, of reaching out to those on the peripheries and 'sinners,' and categories that are not always seen in the front row at church and that can and has confused people."

However, the papacy is something that is willed by Christ, "we have to respect the office," have reverence for the man who holds that office, and "obey the papal directions," he added.

When asked about the polarization in some Catholic media, he said, "we shouldn't get into personal abuse, demonizing people who have a different point of view."

He listed a number of well-known Catholic authors who have different analyses and approaches for living the faith today, encouraging they be read even if one disagrees.

For example, he said he did not agree with the so-called "Benedict Option," which, according to the book by Rod Dreher, calls for building a small Christian community that can act as a protective "ark" against the flood of a morally weakened society.

"I'm not sympathetic to just a small little elite church. I would like to keep as many of the semi-religious slobs like myself in the stream," he said. To want a church made up of just heroes and martyrs is "not the Catholic tradition."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

German cardinal 'contributed to crisis of trust' on sex abuse
Sep 25, 2021
Armenian bishops elect former US pastor as patriarch
Sep 25, 2021
Cardinal Pell: Catholics should debate issues, not debase each other
Sep 25, 2021
Indian nun wins right to kill destructive wild boars
Sep 25, 2021
Christians flee as Myanmar township burns
Sep 24, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Sep 24, 2021
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Sep 24, 2021
Church should foster positive tourism in Asia
Sep 23, 2021
The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021

Features

Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
Indonesian priest spreads literacy among rural folk
Sep 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The final phase of a disruptive pontificate

The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Financial scandal does not slow Italian pilgrimages to Lourdes

Financial scandal does not slow Italian pilgrimages to Lourdes
Head of French bishops holds public meetings on sex abuse

Head of French bishops holds public meetings on sex abuse

Uganda reopens worship places but enforces strict restrictions

Uganda reopens worship places but enforces strict restrictions

Security still precarious in northern Mozambique says Catholic bishop

Security still precarious in northern Mozambique, says Catholic bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 25 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 25 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me always know Your purposes

Lord, help me always know Your purposes
Grant that science may progress for human welfare

Grant that science may progress for human welfare
Blessed Herman of Reichenau | Saint of the Day

Blessed Herman of Reichenau | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.