News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cardinal Parolin to discuss Lebanon’s crises

Top Vatican official was invited by ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta to Lebanon and the Lebanese state officials
Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin. (Photo: Vatican News)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 24, 2024 10:05 AM GMT
Updated: June 24, 2024 10:07 AM GMT

A top Vatican official visiting Lebanon has said that he will participate in discussions on the socio-economic and political issues the country faces and assured assistance towards solving them, says a report.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, made his remarks after his arrival in Beirut on June 23 to begin his five-day state visit, Lebanon’s government-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

“There is great concern in terms of politics in Lebanon and the economic crisis that affects the poor, namely the political crisis, the institutional crisis, and the problem of electing the president,” Parolin said.

“We will try as much as possible to help and move forward in this direction...We may not succeed, but I hope at least to help in some way,” Parolin added.

Parolin also expressed his immense happiness in visiting the Muslim-majority nation and thanked the government and the organizers for the warm welcome for his visit that is slated to end on June 27.

Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon’s foreign minister, received Parolin at the airport, NNA reported.

Parolin said that he is visiting Lebanon following an invitation from Maria Emerica Cortese, ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta to Lebanon and the Lebanese state officials.

Parolin will meet local authorities, members of the Maronite Patriarchate, the local Church, Patriarchs, and religious leaders in Lebanon, Vatican News reported.

On June 24, Parolin will celebrate a Holy Mass on the Solemnity of Saint John the Baptist, Patron Saint of the Order of Malta.

He will also visit some of the humanitarian centers run by the Order's Lebanese Association participating in some charitable activities, and depart from Lebanon on June 27, Vatican News reported.

Parolin’s visit to Lebanon should be seen by the Lebanese as the best alternative to the long-awaited but still planned visit of the Pope, news agency This is Beirut reported citing an unnamed source close to the organizers of the visit.

“We should closely follow the homily he will deliver during the Mass to understand what the Holy Father wishes to convey to us during this critical period of our national life,” the unknown source said.

Parolin is also slated to make protocol visits on Wednesday to the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berry, and the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.

He will also participate in an interfaith summit on June 25, followed by a lunch at the patriarchal seat in Bkerkeh. Reportedly, all Muslim and Christian religious leaders in Lebanon have been invited to the event.

An unnamed official at the Maronite Patriarchate said that the meeting will allow Parolin “to ensure the commitment of the various components of Lebanese society to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Lebanon, beyond the apparent divisions that have emerged in recent years.”

The source also pointed out that the visit was primarily pastoral in nature and would allow Parolin to “make contacts or offer advice that he cannot provide from a distance, but which would be timely remarks and opinions.”

Lebanon has been facing multiple levels of crisis that have affected its citizens at various levels.

According to the World Report 2023 published by Human Rights Watch (HRW), Lebanon entered the fourth year of a crippling economic crisis that has had disastrous consequences for rights and pushed over 80 percent of the population into poverty.

Marginalized communities, including refugees, people with disabilities, children, older people, migrant workers, and LGBT people, have been disproportionately impacted, the report said.

Following the conclusion of erstwhile President Michel Aoun's term, the government has been unable to elect a new president, leaving the country in a political and economic vacuum.

In June 2023, protests aimed at banks and politicians erupted after lawmakers failed in their twelfth attempt to elect a president.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Jing Li of Yinchuan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Oswald Joseph Lewis of Ajmer , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Zhumin Shao of Yongjia (Wenzhou), China
Read More...
Father
Apostolic Administrator Chengli Wang of Caozhou (Heze), China
Read More...
Latest News
Indonesian leprosy center pays tributes to German nun
Indonesian leprosy center pays tributes to German nun
Let the spirit of the 'Apple Daily' live on
Let the spirit of the 'Apple Daily' live on
India's Eastern Church fails to settle liturgy dispute
India's Eastern Church fails to settle liturgy dispute
The World Wide Web and the new communication era
The World Wide Web and the new communication era
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.