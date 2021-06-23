X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's

Cardinal Gambetti clarifies exceptions and the need to accommodate legitimate requests from priests and groups of faithful

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: June 23, 2021 06:32 AM GMT

Updated: June 23, 2021 06:35 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
5

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
6

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
7

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
10

Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges

Jun 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's

The faithful at Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Reaffirming the principles that led the Vatican to severely limit private celebrations of Mass in St. Peter's Basilica in the early morning, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the new archpriest of the basilica, said exceptions would be made for "groups with particular and legitimate needs."

In addition, requests by priests to celebrate alone, without a congregation, "may also be discerned from time to time, without prejudice to the principle that everything should take place in an atmosphere of recollection and decorum and with vigilance, so that what is exceptional does not become ordinary, distorting the intentions and the sense of the magisterium," the cardinal wrote in a note released by the Vatican press office June 22.

A letter dated March 12 and initialed by Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute secretary for general affairs in the Vatican Secretariat of State, had said that beginning March 22, "individual celebrations (of the Mass) are suppressed," and priests wanting to celebrate in the basilica in the early morning would be invited to join a concelebrated liturgy.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Archbishop Peña's letter also severely limited celebrations of the Mass according to the "extraordinary form," sometimes referred to as the Tridentine rite, by saying priests who wanted to use the rite could do so only in the Clementine Chapel in the grotto under the basilica at 7, 7:30, 8 and 9 a.m. Because concelebration is not foreseen by the rite, that meant that only four priests could celebrate the old Mass each day in the basilica.

Cardinal Gambetti's note, however, said that "everything possible must be done to fulfill the wishes of the faithful and priests as foreseen by the motu proprio 'Summorum Pontificum,'" Pope Benedict XVI's 2007 document allowing wider celebration of the old rite.

The restrictions instituted by the Secretariat of State were in line with the Code of Canon Law, which says priests "are completely free to celebrate the Eucharist individually, however, but not while a concelebration is taking place in the same church or oratory." Multiple individual Masses were being celebrated simultaneously at different altars throughout the basilica.

The greatest fruit of the Eucharist is drawn from participation in the same action because it better expresses the mystery being celebrated

Cardinal Gambetti's note said the March instruction highlighted "the meaning and value of eucharistic concelebration" as explained by the Second Vatican Council.

The very nature of the Mass is communal, he said, pointing to the council's Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, which said, "Liturgical services are not private functions, but are celebrations of the church, which is the 'sacrament of unity,' namely, the holy people united and ordered under their bishops. Therefore, liturgical services pertain to the whole body of the church; they manifest it and have effects upon it; but they concern the individual members of the church in different ways, according to their differing rank, office, and actual participation.

"It is to be stressed that whenever rites, according to their specific nature, make provision for communal celebration involving the presence and active participation of the faithful, this way of celebrating them is to be preferred, so far as possible, to a celebration that is individual and quasi-private," the Vatican II document continued.

Since the Mass is a celebration of the unity of the body of Christ, the church, he said, "the greatest fruit of the Eucharist is drawn from participation in the same action because it better expresses the mystery being celebrated."

Related News

And, perhaps replying to some commentators who thought that somehow more Masses would create more grace, Cardinal Gambetti wrote, "In the Mass concelebrated by several presbyters there is no diminution of the value and fruits of the eucharistic sacrifice, but rather a full exaltation of them."

He said, however, that there are times when the faithful would benefit from a Mass in their own language, which is why exceptions are made for pilgrim groups traveling with a priest.

Also Read

Pope Francis meets Italy's modest Spider-Man
Pope Francis meets Italy's modest Spider-Man
Self-righteous disturb Christian community, pope says
Self-righteous disturb Christian community, pope says
Oblate priest becomes secretary of child protection commission
Oblate priest becomes secretary of child protection commission
Vatican, Italian media cover US bishops' debate on Eucharist
Vatican, Italian media cover US bishops' debate on Eucharist
Pope welcomes prisoners to Vatican before they tour museums
Pope welcomes prisoners to Vatican before they tour museums
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kongers snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Jun 24, 2021
Pope Francis meets Italy's modest Spider-Man
Jun 24, 2021
Self-righteous disturb Christian community, pope says
Jun 24, 2021
US bishops praise Biden for pledging vaccines to needy nations
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea
Jun 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Part I Synods without true synodality

Part I: Synods without true synodality?
In Egypt Coptic Christians help Muslims celebrate Feast of Sacrifice

In Egypt, Coptic Christians help Muslims celebrate Feast of Sacrifice
Vatican clarifies internal rules on public procurement

Vatican clarifies internal rules on public procurement

Five Catholics reported missing in Mali

Five Catholics reported missing in Mali
Pope encourages elderly to be the memory for younger generations

Pope encourages elderly to be "the memory" for younger generations
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist
Lord, may all of my labours and intentions be for Your greater glory

Lord, may all of my labours and intentions be for Your greater glory
Give birth to John the Baptists in our nation O God

Give birth to John the Baptists in our nation O God
Nativity of Saint John the Baptist | Saint of the Day

Nativity of Saint John the Baptist | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.