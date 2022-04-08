Cardinal leads Catholic clergy in Sri Lanka protest

Legal battles involving senior church leaders are heating up in India. On Wednesday, Kerala High Court admitted appeals against the acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a rape case.

In 2018, a nun filed a police complaint against Bishop Mulakkal alleging he had raped her several times. However, he was acquitted on January 14 on grounds that the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

Protesters call for the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar in New Delhi on Sept. 21, 2018. (Photo: UCA News/IANS)

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has admitted an appeal by Cardinal George Alencherry to discharge him from criminal cases related to the sale of church land in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in Kerala.

Cardinal Alencherry, the head of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church, is seeking to quash the order of Kerala High Court delivered in August 2021. The court ordered him to face trial on seven criminal charges in connection with controversial land deals that incurred a loss of 10 million US dollars for the church.

Police in Bangladesh arrested a Muslim man who vandalized statues of Jesus, Mother Mary and Saint Teresa at a Catholic church in Joypurhat district in Rajshahi Diocese.

The 22-year-old man also wrecked a copy of the Bible during the attack on Sunday. Local Catholics confronted the man and handed him over to police. Muslim villagers claimed the youth is mentally challenged.

The damaged interior of Mother Teresa Church after it was vandalized by a Muslim youth on April 3. (Photo: Facebook)

Police said an investigation is underway to find the truth and initiate legal action. Church leaders have strongly condemned the attack and called for justice. Christians said the attack has spread fear in the local community.

Bangladesh was long known as a moderate Muslim country. However, since 2013 it has seen an upsurge in Islamic militancy that has claimed about 50 lives including atheist bloggers, writers, foreigners and religious minorities.

A Christian organization in Pakistan has organized the first national Christian Business Expo to support Christian companies and entrepreneurs against the backdrop of rising religious discrimination in the Islamic republic.

More than 70 Christian companies and entrepreneurs displayed their products at the event held at United Christian Hospital in Lahore last Saturday and Sunday. It was organized by the Pak Mission Society. Nursing staff sang psalms on the colorful stage as visitors posed for photos.

Pak Mission Society chairman Samson Griffin (right) speaks at the first national Christian Business Expo in Lahore on April 2. (Photo: Pak Christian Entrepreneurs Network)

The stalls offered a variety of products from fashion, food and makeup to tattoos, tourism services, pet stores, clothes banks, crockery, beauty salons and bookshops.

Church leaders and the participants highly appreciated the initiative for promoting Christian companies and encouraging innovative business ideas. Christians face routine discrimination in Pakistan including in education and employment. In government services only menial work such as sanitation jobs is reserved for Christians.

Two watchdogs have highlighted an intensified crackdown against members of both authorized and unauthorized religions in communist China under President Xi Jinping.

The bipartisan and bicameral US Congressional-Executive Commission on China released its annual report documenting what it calls “the horrors the Chinese government and Communist Party perpetrate against the Chinese people.”

Chinese authorities have intensified a crackdown on religions, especially on banned cult movements, rights watchdogs say. (Photo: Bitter Winter)

It pointed out that suffering of all religious groups has gone from “bad to worse” in China, adding that the Chinese regime has used the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic to introduce more surveillance targeting all forms of dissent including “illegal” religions.

Meanwhile, San Francisco-based Chinese rights group Dui Hua Foundation has also reported a marked increase in repression against some 41 banned religious cult movements in China. The group reported that thousands of cult members have been arrested, jailed and tortured in recent years.

South Korean Christians have joined in prayer, fasting and voluntary activism to raise awareness about the protection of life and to oppose abortion.