Thailand

Cardinal Grech urges Asian bishops to be ‘good listeners’

Secretary general of the Secretariat of the Synod urges prelates to be more attentive to those that agitate, or ‘do not speak’

Cardinal Grech urges Asian bishops to be 'good listeners'

The three-day Asian Continental Assembly on Synodality got underway at the Baan Phu Waan (The Sower’s House) Pastoral Training Centre of the Bangkok Archdiocese in Thailand on Feb. 24. ((Photo: bangkok.synod2023.org)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 25, 2023 04:57 AM GMT

Updated: February 25, 2023 05:18 AM GMT

Asian Bishops and diocesan delegates gathered in Thailand have been urged to be “more attentive to the voices within the Church” as they begin discernment and discussions in the third phase of the synodal process for Asia.

“Be more attentive to the voices within the Church, especially to those voices which agitate and also to the ones that ‘do not speak,’” said Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Secretariat of the Synod in his opening address, a Feb. 24 press statement said.

He reminded the delegates that they were all “learners in Synodality” and stressed that “the success of the process depended on the active participation of the people of God and the pastors [who are also members of the People of God].”

Cardinal Grech also reminded the delegates that synodality is not about pitting the pastors against the faithful, but maintaining them in “constant relation, allowing both to fulfill their own roles and responsibilities.”

The delegates from the Asian dioceses have gathered at the Baan Phu Waan (The Sower’s House) Pastoral Training Centre of the Bangkok Archdiocese for the continental-level phase of the Synod on Synodality being held Feb. 24-26.

The synod has representatives from 17 Conferences of Bishops and two Synods of Bishops, representing 29 countries with more than 80 delegates.

The continental-level synod comes as a preparation for the Bishops' Synod in the Vatican, which will finalize ways on making the Church more participatory. The Vatican event will conclude next year.

During the first day meeting, Father Anthony James Corcoran, SJ, apostolic administrator to Kyrgyzstan introduced the delegates to the spirituality of discernment.

The tone for the day was set by invoking guidance from the Holy Spirit and “letting go of one’s own plans, certainties, and agenda, and allowing oneself to be guided into new life by the unpredictable leadings of the Holy Spirit,” the press statement said.

Christina Kheng, from the Commission on the Methodology for the Synod, emphasized that the synodal process was not only about creating documents but active participation from all delegates.

She said that the consultation is “not to produce documents, but to plant dreams, draw forth prophecies and visions, allow hope to flourish, inspire trust, bind up wounds, weave together relationships, awaken a dawn of hope, learn from one another,” the press statement said.

Father Clarence Devadass, a member of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) Synod Task Force highlighted the process and the journey that was taken by the team to produce the Draft Framework.

According to synod officials, the Draft Framework is an “open-ended working paper, drawn up to help the delegates’ journey together through prayer to discern, discuss and deliberate.”

“The Draft Framework is meant to ignite the discernment process so that the final outcome would truly represent the dream, hopes, aspirations, and the pains that echo within the Continent of Asia,” said Father Devadass during his presentation.

The document covers five thematic areas from all over Asia -- Asian Resonances, Asian Tensions, Asian Realities and Divergences, Gaps Identified in the Asian Responses, and Priorities from the Asian Responses.

During the consultation process, the delegates formed groups, discussed, and reported on their observations on the first part of the Draft Framework.

