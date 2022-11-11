Cardinal Goh urges Asian clergy to be more communicative

Singaporean prelate says the Asian church is obligated to 'promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue'

Cardinal William Goh of Singapore. (Photo: Archdiocese of Singapore)

Cardinal William Goh of Singapore has urged Catholic clergy in Asia to use communication more effectively to connect, collaborate and educate people, and to promote intercultural and inter-religious dialogue in the region.

“Priests and other clerics must be trained in the use of media, otherwise, they will say the wrong things, which can have a significant impact on how the Gospel is understood,” Cardinal Goh said during the annual Bishops’ Meet organized by the Office of Social Communication (OSC) of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), Radio Veritas Asia reported.

The prelate delivered his closing address during the hybrid meeting held on Nov. 7-9 at Radio Veritas Asia in the Philippine capital Manila. The meeting came a week after the FABC concluded its first General Conference in Bangkok.

The FABC-OSC meeting was themed “Communication and the Synodal Church.”

During the address on Nov. 9, Cardinal Goh urged participants to emphasize the FABC’s triple dialogue with cultures, religions, and the poor.

He said that the Asian church is obligated to "promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue" and "ought to comprehend each other's cultures and the circumstances from which we originate."

"Consider encounters as meetings with individuals fashioned in the image and likeness of God. We must focus on the individual, utilize digital technologies, and connect individuals on an interpersonal basis," he stated.

The prelate also stressed the need to train clergy on the use of digital media to connect and evangelize people with a clear and correct message.

He also added that the clergy must "be more informed about this digital media, giving them the correct information on how to use it properly in today's society within the culture of individualism."

Reminding the gathering that the Church in Asia is a minority, he urged church officials to not alienate themselves from the governments but to collaborate with them.

"We do speak out, but we cannot impose our beliefs on everyone. It is essential for religious leaders to collaborate, including with the government," he said.

The prelate also stressed the importance of providing infrastructure and not losing the opportunity to connect with the people.

"It is essential to discuss education and the establishment of infrastructure; if we do not, we will lose our chance because everything is connected to communication. It is vital to educate priests and seminarians in the digital age," he concluded.

Earlier, during his inaugural speech on Nov. 7, Cardinal Bo, President of FABC, stressed the need to work together.

“If our communication is to lead us ultimately to communion, we have to learn the difficult lessons of togetherness, collaboration, and teamwork.”

“Let us make every effort to improve our communication, the quality of content, and the manner of our communication. Let us join hands, sit down together, plan, evaluate and examine the fruitfulness of what we do,” said the cardinal.

Cardinal Bo felt that social communication was crucial to implement the decisions taken by the recently concluded FABC General Conference.

“We cannot put into practice these good decisions and plans unless we take social communication seriously,” said the prelate.

“I request you to study the document of our Assembly so that together we can strengthen the mission of the Church in Asia.”

He also praised the various “episcopal conferences and dioceses, religious congregations and laity showing how to use communication media effectively.”

The meeting also included sharing sessions wherein member countries came together to be animated and to discuss and share the work of communication ministry at the service of the countries in Asia.

Along with the panel discussions, reports of activities conducted in various countries were also presented.

Latest News