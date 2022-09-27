News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Cardinal decries migrant 'boats of death' from Lebanon

Cardinal Bechara Rai's remark comes in wake of the drowning of nearly 100 migrants fleeing the crisis-stricken country

Cardinal decries migrant 'boats of death' from Lebanon

Lebanese men look towards the sea near the Arida Border Crossing with Syria as relatives wait for the arrival of bodies of those who drowned when a boat they boarded sank off Syria's coast, on Sept. 23. (Photo: AFP)

Doreen Abi Raad, Catholic News Service

By Doreen Abi Raad, Catholic News Service

Published: September 27, 2022 06:39 AM GMT

Updated: September 27, 2022 06:46 AM GMT

Lebanese Cardinal Bechara Rai denounced the launching of "boats of death" from Lebanon following the drowning of nearly 100 migrants who had attempted to flee the crisis-stricken country.

The boat reportedly set off toward Europe Sept. 20 from the port of Miniyeh, near Tripoli, carrying between 120 and 170 migrants and refugees, mostly Syrians, Lebanese and Palestinians. Two days later, it sank in the Mediterranean off the coast of Tartus, Syria, about 30 miles north of Tripoli.

"Tragedies have become the daily bread of the Lebanese,'" Cardinal Rai, Maronite patriarch, said in his Sept. 25 homily at Dimane, the patriarchal summer residence in north Lebanon.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"We are appalled by the drowning of ... people at sea, boarding boats unfit for long-distance sea crossing," he said.

Cardinal Rai lamented "immigration at any cost," the desperate measures taken by those who embark on a risky, perilous sea journey to escape Lebanon's suffocating economy with the hopes of a decent standard of living abroad.

"The search for life sometimes leads to death," Cardinal Rai said.

"What is more dangerous is that this tragedy is not the first, so where are the deterrent security measures taken by the state to prevent the boats of death from launching?" the cardinal asked.

Earlier in September, at least six people, including children, were killed when a boat bound for Europe from Lebanon sank off the coast of Turkey.

In April, a small migrant boat with dozens of people on board sank off Tripoli. More than 40 people were killed, and many are still missing.

"The state is responsible for this tragedy by its inability to get the country out of its economic, financial and social crisis," Cardinal Rai said.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and we ask God to comfort their hearts with the abundance of his mercy," he said.

In 2019, the middle class represented 57% of the population. Since late 2019, Lebanon's currency has decreased by more than 90%, and now nearly 80% of people live in poverty, with triple-digit inflation.

More than 1 million Syrian refugees and some 500,000 Palestinian refugees still live in Lebanon.

"This is just tragic. No one gets on these death boats lightly," said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. "People are taking this perilous decision, risking their lives in search of dignity. We must do more to offer a better future and address a sense of hopelessness in Lebanon and across the region, including among Palestine refugees."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino Catholic groups call for preserving Sierra Madre Filipino Catholic groups call for preserving Sierra Madre
Pakistan Church demands criminalizing torture Pakistan Church demands criminalizing torture
The truth behind Japan's Abe state funeral protests The truth behind Japan's Abe state funeral protests
More Japanese women decline to be mothers More Japanese women decline to be mothers
Vietnamese Catholics ready to aid storm victims Vietnamese Catholics ready to aid storm victims
Iran protest death toll tops 75 as crackdown intensifies Iran protest death toll tops 75 as crackdown intensifies
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Celebrating gay relationships in church is actually quite Catholic

Celebrating gay relationships in church is actually quite Catholic

Jesuit professor at University of Louvain explains recent decision by the Flemish bishops

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.