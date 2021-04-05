X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Cardinal decries divisions within Catholic Church

Cardinal Cantalamessa calls for the Church to be a force for the unity of all Christians

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: April 05, 2021 07:13 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Is there no link between terrorism and religion?

Apr 1, 2021
2

Thousands sign petition seeking freedom for Indian Jesuit

Apr 1, 2021
3

Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions

Apr 1, 2021
4

Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea

Apr 1, 2021
5

Philippine priest washes feet of Manila street dwellers

Apr 1, 2021
6

Laotian authorities urged to release Christian pastor

Apr 1, 2021
7

Vietnamese priests urged to be humble servants

Apr 1, 2021
8

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
9

Pakistani filmmaker sets up digital platform for minorities

Apr 1, 2021
10

The many gifts of Easter

Apr 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal decries divisions within Catholic Church

Pope Francis bends during the Veneration of the Cross as he celebrates Good Friday Mass for the Passion of the Lord on April 2 at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

As Pope Francis presided over the Liturgy of the Lord's Passion, the preacher of the papal household called on bishops and all Catholics to examine their consciences for ways they may be harming the unity of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis presided over the liturgy April 2 at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter's Basilica, but as is customary, the preacher of the papal household, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, gave the homily as the pope and more than two dozen cardinals listened.

"Fraternity among Catholics is wounded," the cardinal said. "Divisions between churches have torn Christ's tunic to shreds, and worse still, each shredded strip has been cut up into even smaller snippets."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

With only about 150 people present because of COVID-19 restrictions, Cardinal Cantalamessa clarified that he was speaking "of the human element of it, because no one will ever be able to tear the true tunic of Christ, his mystical body animated by the Holy Spirit. In God's eyes, the church is 'one, holy, catholic and apostolic' and will remain so until the end of the world."

God's protection of the Catholic Church, he said, "does not excuse our divisions," but makes them even more worthy of condemnation and should inspire greater efforts to heal the divisions.

"The most common cause of the bitter divisions among Catholics," the 86-year-old cardinal said, "is not dogma, nor is it the sacraments and ministries -- none of the things that by God's singular grace we fully and universally preserve."

Instead, he said, "the divisions that polarize Catholics stem from political options that grow into ideologies taking priority over religious and ecclesial considerations and leading to complete abandonment of the value and the duty of obedience in the church."

"This is sin in its primal meaning," said Cardinal Cantalamessa, who was appointed preacher of the papal household in 1980 by St. John Paul II and has served in the role since.

When support for political candidates, parties or policies are given priority over building up the kingdom of God and the unity of his body, the church, it is time for "a serious examination of conscience" and conversion, he said.

"Fomenting division is the work par excellence of the one whose name is 'diabolos' that is, the divider, the enemy who sows weeds, as Jesus referred to him in the parable" in Matthew's Gospel.

Related News

Catholic bishops and priests "need to be the first to make a serious examination of conscience," the cardinal said. "They need to ask themselves where it is that they are leading their flocks -- to their position or Jesus' position."

The Catholic Church is called to be a force for the unity of all Christians, he said, and so Catholics must pray and work for the peace and unity Jesus willed for his disciples.

The liturgy began with Pope Francis, assisted by two monsignors, prostrating himself on the floor of the basilica before the altar. Later, after the reading of the Passion according to St. John, the pope also led the adoration of the cross.

Just a few hours after the evening liturgy, the pope was scheduled to preside over the Stations of the Cross in St. Peter's Square. The meditations for the service were written by children and adolescents and reflect on the crosses many children in the world bear, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read

Christ's victory over death 'proclaims a second chance for all'
Christ's victory over death 'proclaims a second chance for all'
Suffering Iraqi families helped by pope's $350,000 gift
Suffering Iraqi families helped by pope's $350,000 gift
Pope says more measures needed to tackle Vatican financial crime
Pope says more measures needed to tackle Vatican financial crime
Pope: Catholics should help people displaced by climate change
Pope: Catholics should help people displaced by climate change
Ex-student says he witnessed abuse at Vatican minor seminary
Ex-student says he witnessed abuse at Vatican minor seminary
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'

Latest News

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Vietnamese bishop washes disabled people's feet
Apr 5, 2021
First cardinal of Cameroon dies on Good Friday
Apr 5, 2021
Scores dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods
Apr 5, 2021
Mission society to expand investment in Africa
Apr 5, 2021
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand
Apr 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021
The many gifts of Easter
Apr 1, 2021
Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions
Apr 1, 2021
Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia and Africa
Mar 31, 2021

Features

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
Redemptorist priest-lawyer helps poor find justice in Indonesia
Apr 5, 2021
Lenten customs enrich faith of Sri Lankan Catholics
Apr 2, 2021
Covid-19 overshadows Holy Week in Timor-Leste
Apr 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Easter in Lent a homily for 2021

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Assessing the historic papal trip to Iraq

Assessing the historic papal trip to Iraq
Pope slams arms race urges fairer distribution of vaccines

Pope slams arms race, urges fairer distribution of vaccines

Christians in Baghdad celebrate Easter in resignation

Christians in Baghdad celebrate Easter in resignation
Vatican II sacramental theology and samesex blessings

Vatican II, sacramental theology and same-sex blessings
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Easter Monday, 5 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Easter Monday, 5 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Monday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, may live in holiness and in the faithful serenity

Lord, may live in holiness and in the faithful serenity
May there be reconciliation among all the people

May there be reconciliation among all the people
St. Vincent Ferrer | Saint of the Day

St. Vincent Ferrer | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.