Cardinal Chow: Hope for Hong Kong, bridge to China

Chow is perhaps the only bishop in Chinese territory Pope Francis could pick without any immediate political complication

(Left to right) Cardinals John Tong Hon, Cardinal Joseph Zen, Bishop Stephen Chow, Bishop Joseph Ha, and Father Paul Gao pose for a photo after the Episcopal Ordination of Chow in Hong Kong’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on December 4, 2021. (Photo: Bertha Wang/ AFP)

On July 9 Sunday, Pope Francis announced the appointment of Bishop Stephen Chow as cardinal, a choice welcomed with joy in Hong Kong as well as in many Catholic communities in mainland China.

The new cardinal described the appointment as a new mission while speaking to the media on July 10 morning outside his Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

“I continue to hope that there will be more reconciliation and more hopes for young people, especially those who have been in jail, so they have a future. That's very important," he said.

The Xinde website, a point of reference for mainland China’s Catholic communities, reported the Hong Kong bishop’s elevation with a title that described the decision as “double happiness.”

Only a few days ago, Pope Francis made Chow a member of the synod, an important step considering that – unlike in 2018 – no mainland Chinese prelate will be able to travel to Rome for this event.

In April, Chow, along with his closest aides, visited Beijing. It became the first official visit by a bishop of Hong Kong to China since the territory was handed back to China in 1997.

Xinde posted a picture of Bishop Chow from his recent trip to Beijing, besides two pictures of other meetings involving Chow before he was appointed bishop of Hong Kong, a sign that, as a Jesuit provincial, Chow was always close to the Church in China

By contrast, the official website of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association has not reported the news.

Chow will be the fourth cardinal in Hong Kong’s history. Two are still alive: Cardinal Joseph Zen (91) and Cardinal John Tong (who will turn 84 in a few days). The first, Cardinal John Baptist Wu, who was created cardinal by John Paul II in 1988, died in 2002.

The new cardinal of Hong Kong is 63 years old. He began his episcopal ministry on Dec. 4, 2021, against the difficult background created in Hong Kong by the national security law imposed by Beijing to crush the pro-democracy movement.

Cautious by nature, Chow is firmly convinced of the importance of avoiding divisions. Yet, in recent months, he has not shied away from the difficulties Hong Kong is facing today.

In an article published in the summer of 2022 by the diocesan weekly Sunday Examiner, he acknowledged the changed situation, urging the faithful to be as resilient as grass “breaking through the cracks”.

In his last Easter message, he mentioned the more than 6,000 arrests in connection with the 2019 pro-democracy protests and courageously expressed hope that “those in prison [may] see the light” one day.

The appointment of Bishop Chow as a cardinal is important because it comes at a time when the city and the diocese of Hong Kong face one of the most difficult moments in their history. This appointment indicates that Pope Francis and the Holy See are close and attentive to the bishop, the diocese, and the people of Hong Kong.

Since pro-democracy demonstrations that began in 2019 were suppressed with the introduction of a national security law on July 1, 2020, the pope has never spoken out. Yet many pro-democracy leaders arrested are practicing Catholics and Cardinal Joseph Zen, who supported the pro-democracy movement, was among the arrested and convicted. However, he was not jailed.

The pope's silence had aggrieved many Catholics. Hong Kong had been vacant for almost three years. The long hiatus before Bishop Chow was appointed was experienced with concern by the Catholic community. With his latest choice, the pope is saying that Hong Kong holds an important place among his concerns, as did the important and warm meeting with Cardinal Zen on Jan. 6.

In Bishop Chow, Francis selected a Chinese bishop for the cardinalship, the only one he could pick without immediate political complications. With Bishop Chow’s elevation, Hong Kong becomes a city with three cardinals, perhaps the most after Rome.

During his April trip to Beijing, Chow met with Bishop Joseph Li Shan and the local Catholic community, and joined a remembrance service for Jesuit missionary Matteo Ricci, now a venerable.

It is possible that with this appointment, the pope wants the bishop of Hong Kong – who moves with great caution and always uses moderate words in a truly difficult situation – to bridge the gap between the Universal Church, the Holy See and the Chinese Church.

After all, a bridge – a real one, the modern Tsing-Ma Bridge which connects Hong Kong’s Tsing Yi Island to the mainland – stands out in the episcopal coat of arms Chow chose two years ago together with the Jesuit motto “Ad maiorem Dei gloriam” (for the greater glory of God).

Indeed, the “Mission of our Church is to be a bridge for different parties to meet by moving over it,” reads the coat’s description.

* This is an edited version of the article first appeared in AsiaNews.com and is published with permission.

Father Gianni Criveller of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions is the dean of studies and a teacher at PIME International Missionary School of Theology in Milan, Italy. He taught in Greater China for 27 years and is a lecturer in mission theology and the history of Christianity in China at the Holy Spirit Seminary College of Philosophy and Theology in Hong Kong.

Latest News