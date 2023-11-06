News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Cardinal Chow: HK a ‘Bridge Church’ for China and world

Developing human connections helps each other to witness love of God, says Hong Kong church leader

Cardinal Stephan Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong

Cardinal Stephan Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong. (File photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 06, 2023 09:50 AM GMT

Updated: November 06, 2023 11:44 AM GMT

Hong Kong’s bishop Cardinal Stephan Chow Sau-yan has reiterated his commitment to making his diocese a ‘bridge church’ that connects the church in China and the world.

“Church in Hong Kong is a bridge church,” Chow said on Nov. 4, while speaking to the media after his first Mass in the city after Pope Francis made him a cardinal on Sept. 30.

“That means we are connected with the Church in China, with the Beijing Archdiocese in China. That is important, because we know each other, that we exist,” he explained.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The brief video of his address to the media has been posted by Sunday Examiner, the official publication of Hong Kong Diocese.

Chow answered press queries on his priorities as the bishop of the politically troubled former British colony and his efforts to reduce gaps between the church in China and the world.

He said as part of Hong Kong’s diocese’s mission to be a “bridge church” he visited Beijing Archdiocese in mainland China on April 17-21 to develop connections and exchanges.

Chow’s visit to Beijing garnered significant media attention as it was the first trip of a Hong Kong bishop since the British handover of the island to China in 1997.

“I went up to Beijing to develop connections, the human connection. We start with humanity first. Everything begins with humanity, not by the structure or policies, but human connection,” he said.

“This time Archbishop Li Shan will visit Hong Kong, and this also confirms the human connection,” Chow said, referring to the upcoming five-day visit of Beijing Archbishop Li to Hong Kong starting Nov. 14.  

“With this connection, we can work together. We can talk about how to strengthen the structure, how to make some policies, even humanitarian policies, in the long term. This is how we can help each other to witness love of God,” he added.

During the visit, Archbishop Li will meet with Bishop Chow and different diocesan offices to promote exchanges and interactions between the two dioceses, Hong Kong diocese said in a notice.

His visit comes following China’s tightening of freedom and rights in Hong Kong since Beijing imposed the repressive National Security Law to crush a strong pro-democracy movement.

It also comes at a time amid tensions between the Vatican and Beijing regarding the Sino-Vatican agreement of 2018 on the appointment of Catholic bishops in the country. Initially signed for two years, the agreement was renewed twice in 2020 and 2022, each time for two years.

Though the deal was never made public, it reportedly allows both parties to accept or reject a candidate for bishop. In the past years, several bishops have been appointed and installed in China through mutual agreement.

However, recently the Vatican has accused Beijing of violating the agreement by installing a bishop and transferring another unilaterally.

China severed diplomatic ties with the Vatican following the communist takeover more than seven decades ago. The communist nation’s millions of Catholics have been split between a state-controlled patriotic church and the underground church that pledges allegiance to the pope.

Human rights groups have reported a renewed crackdown on the underground church and other unrecognized religious groups in China in recent times.

For years, the appointment of bishops and church governance have been contentious issues for the Vatican and China.

Experts say, with the deal the Vatican seeks to establish formal diplomatic ties with the communist-ruled nation.

Critics of the deal alleged the Vatican has betrayed the underground Catholics by warming up ties with the communist regime.

Pope Francis said that despite the setbacks, the Vatican will continue dialogue with China.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistani Christians deserve better treatment Pakistani Christians deserve better treatment
Bangladeshi ethnic armed group agrees to peace talk Bangladeshi ethnic armed group agrees to peace talk
Indian court bans firecrackers during festivals Indian court bans firecrackers during festivals
Cardinal Chow: HK a ‘Bridge Church’ for China and world Cardinal Chow: HK a ‘Bridge Church’ for China and world
Francis in Marseille, ‘An Open Door to the World’ Francis in Marseille, ‘An Open Door to the World’
Pope calls for cease-fire in Holy Land Pope calls for cease-fire in Holy Land
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Diocese of Daejeon

Diocese of Daejeon

In a land area of 9,140 square kilometers, the Daejeon diocesan territory includes Daejeon Metropolitan City and

Read more
Diocese of Sylhet

Diocese of Sylhet

Sylhet is a metropolitan city in the northeastern Bangladesh and is the administrative seat of the Sylhet

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.