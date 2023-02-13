Cardinal Charles Bo renews call for peace in Myanmar

Catholics across the country mark Our Lady of Lourdes feast despite threat of junta attacks against Christians

Catholics burn candles at a Marian grotto in Yusomo village, Demoso township under Loikaw diocese in the conflict-stricken Kayah State, on Feb.11. (Photo: Missionary Childhood Demoso- St.Treza)

Cardinal Charles Bo used a Marian feast celebrated by Catholics from across Myanmar on Feb. 11 to renew a call for peace in the civil-war-torn Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar's top churchman urged Catholics to hold firm to their faith and say prayers to St. Mary amidst suffering that has seen airstrikes, shelling and the burning of houses and churches by the army in recent months.

“We really need peace which is based on justice, and peace is possible,” the 74-year-old cardinal observed.

“Our Lady of Mary understands us amidst the darkness, and let us pray to get strength from God like St. Mary,” the cardinal said in his homily on the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes at the National Marian Shrine of Nyaunglebin in Yangon Archdiocese.

Thousands of Catholics, Buddhists and Hindus participated in the event in Nyaunglebin, but many celebrations and the novena were held online due to pandemic restrictions and the political unrest that has raged since the military coup on Feb 1. 2021.

Around 1,000 devotees, including internally displaced people, attended a Mass held at Christ the King Cathedral in Loikaw, capital of Christian majority Kayah State. In the evening, the devotees participated in a prayer program in the cathedral compound.

“There was no gunfire and shelling so it was a relief for us to have our celebration with no disruptions,” one churchgoer, who did not wish to be named, told UCA News.

Kayah state which comes under Loikaw diocese is one of the regions in Myanmar worst affected by conflict and many displaced people have taken shelter at churches, convents, relatives’ homes and in nearby forests since the junta increased its attack on rebels, comprising several armed ethnic groups, including Christians.

A few parishes, like the Marian Shrine in Yusomo under Loikaw diocese, marked the feast, but in a low-key manner.

The shrine, which attracts thousands of pilgrims annually, has halted full-scale celebrations for three years due to the ongoing fighting.

There is no end in sight to conflicts in the predominantly Christian areas of Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states where churches, convents, and other Christian institutions in the dioceses of Loikaw, Pekhon, Hakha, Kalay and Mandalay have become the prime target of attacks by the junta.

The five dioceses are among a total of 16 in Myanmar

More than 1.5 million people have been displaced since the military takeover in February 2021, according to a Feb.2 report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

