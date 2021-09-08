X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Cardinal calls on world to help save democracy in El Salvador

Cardinal Rosa Chavez says re-election is clearly banned in the constitution

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Published: September 08, 2021 06:52 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2021 06:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
2

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
3

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
4

Another pastor attacked in central Indian state

Sep 6, 2021
5

US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple

Sep 6, 2021
6

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
7

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo to speak at top religious event

Sep 6, 2021
8

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Sep 6, 2021
9

Timor-Leste to compensate Covid vaccine-hit patients

Sep 6, 2021
10

Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition

Sep 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal calls on world to help save democracy in El Salvador

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez. (Photo: Vatican News

After a top court in El Salvador ruled that a president can seek a second term even though it's against the constitution, the country's only cardinal called on the world to help preserve democracy.

"If the world accompanied us while seeking peace, it will similarly accompany us to save democracy," said Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez, speaking to reporters Sept. 5 about the developments.

The country's constitution limits a president to serve one term of five years. But on Sept. 3, the Supreme Court's Constitutional Chamber -- made up of judges recently installed by the political party founded by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele -- threw out the provision. Bukele won the presidency in 2019.

The move had long been expected as politicians from the Nuevas Ideas party that Bukele founded tweeted hints about a reelection, but it still was widely criticized when it finally happened in early September.

Cardinal Rosa Chavez said reelection was clearly banned in the constitution. "So, what happened?" he asked. "The Church shares in this worry."

September, the month when El Salvador celebrates its independence, should move the country's citizens to reflect, the cardinal said. "If this isn't corrected, this sort of thing, or worse, can take place in the future," he said.

This decline in democracy damages the bilateral relationship between the United States and El Salvador

The cardinal, who lived through 12 years of civil war, including the 1980 killing of his archbishop, St. Oscar Romero, wasn't the only one sounding the alarm.

Jean Manes, interim chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy to El Salvador, said during a news conference that the U.S. government condemned the decision and denounced it as "clearly contrary to the Salvadoran Constitution."

"This decline in democracy damages the bilateral relationship between the United States and El Salvador, and the relationship that we've had for decades and want to maintain," Manes said.

She also voiced concern that Nuevas Ideas had been moving toward consolidation of power.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"A fundamental principle of democracy is the three branches of government, so a weakening of the independence of the judiciary is a sign of a democracy in decline in El Salvador," she said.

The actions taken showed a "clear strategy" to undermine judicial independence, she said.

U.S. Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Latin America, tweeted Sept. 4 that he was "deeply concerned" by the court's actions, which he, too, saw as premeditated. After winning the majority of seats in the legislative assembly in late February, Nuevas Ideas legislators dismissed the country's top judges May 1 and immediately appointed others more to their liking.

"The president's allies replaced the constitutional court's judges with political loyalists. This confirms why," Sires tweeted. "Salvadorans deserve to live in a democracy where the principles of separation of powers, judicial independence and the rule of law are respected."

Cardinal Rosa Chavez compared the state of democracy in the struggling nation to a patient in intensive care, in its final phase before death.

He urged citizens to not respond to the situation with indifference but, instead, with a sense of "responsibility and serenity," seeking to stay away from political polarization.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal
Sep 8, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics pray the rosary against Covid-19
Sep 8, 2021
Tribal man abducts child for sacrifice in Thailand
Sep 8, 2021
Filipino senators question 'overpriced' Covid gear
Sep 8, 2021
Indonesian VP seeks religious guidance on post-Covid life 
Sep 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
More and more African bishops back COVID19 vaccines

More and more African bishops back COVID-19 vaccines
Armenian church in eastern Turkey holds first Mass in 106 years

Armenian church in eastern Turkey holds first Mass in 106 years
Budapest honors pastor opposed to Viktor Orbn

Budapest honors pastor opposed to Viktor Orbán
70yearold Catholic priest attacked killed in Haiti

70-year-old Catholic priest attacked, killed in Haiti

What future for the girl child

What future for the girl child?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 8 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 8 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me learn to love my enemies

Lord, help me learn to love my enemies
May social slaveries be removed from nations

May social slaveries be removed from nations
Saint Peter Claver | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter Claver | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.