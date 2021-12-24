X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Cardinal Bo under fire for meeting Myanmar coup leader

Christians voice dismay as the cardinal hosts a Christmas celebration with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 24, 2021 09:56 AM GMT

Updated: December 24, 2021 05:59 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history

Dec 23, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
4

French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia

Dec 23, 2021
5

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
6

Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

Dec 22, 2021
7

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
8

Australia offers Cambodia 2.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Dec 22, 2021
9

Every day is Covid Christmas

Dec 21, 2021
10

Pakistani rock band strikes note of harmony

Dec 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal Bo under fire for meeting Myanmar coup leader

Cardinal Charles Bo cuts a Christmas cake with Myanmar's armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Yangon on Dec. 23. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo’s meeting with Myanmar coup leader Min Aung Hlaing has sparked outrage among the Catholic community in the predominantly Buddhist nation.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing visited the archbishop’s house in Yangon on Dec. 23 for a Christmas event hosted by Cardinal Bo and two auxiliary bishops.

The archbishop of Yangon and the general cut a Christmas cake together and the military chief also donated US$11,000 to the cardinal for church funds.

Cardinal Bo said in his short message that peace and peacemaking represent the core message of Christmas.

“I encourage and request all people from all walks of life to make extraordinary efforts to bring peace, unity and development to the country through forgiveness, mutual respect, creating opportunities for the younger generation, sincere dialogue and reconciliation with all our people,” he said.

The cardinal also conveyed the message of Pope Francis, who visited Myanmar in 2017, that he is deeply saddened by the current situation in the country and repeated his appeal to work hard for peace, development and joy.

Many Catholics are being murdered across Myanmar, yet the cardinal is associating with the murderer and neglecting the pain of our brothers

The meeting between the Catholic leader, who advocates for peace and human rights, and Min Aung Hlaing came amid the military’s relentless assault on civilians including air strikes and shelling in Karen, Chin, Kayah and Kachin states where Christians form the majority.

The Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar condemned the meeting, saying it ignored the suffering of the people who have been oppressed and killed and the bombing of churches.

“The meeting is not representing the whole Catholic community in the country as it is against the will of all Catholics,” the group said in a statement.

Catholics including clergy have taken to social media to express their anger, shock and dismay at the meeting.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Many Catholics are being murdered across Myanmar, yet the cardinal is associating with the murderer and neglecting the pain of our brothers,” one Catholic poster said.

“What a disrespectful manner. He doesn’t represent the Burmese Catholic community. Shame on you, Charles Bo,” said another.

A Catholic priest said on his Facebook page that he strongly condemned the meeting as a cleric.

“It’s a sorrowful Christmas this year as a result of the meeting ... the military chief is attempting to use religion for political gains,” he said.

The priest added that the Church in Myanmar doesn’t rely on Cardinal Bo alone and the cardinal does not represent the nation’s Catholic community.

Priests and pastors have been arrested while many unarmed civilians, including Christians, have been killed

A handful of churches belonging to Catholic, Baptist and other denominations in the Christian strongholds of Chin state in the west and Kayah state in the east have been bombed and destroyed in deliberate attacks by junta forces.

Several parishes in Loikaw Diocese, which covers Kayah state, Pekhon Diocese in southern Shan state and Hakha and Kalay dioceses, which cover Chin state, have been abandoned due to intensifying fighting over the past six months.

The four dioceses of Hakha, Kalay, Loikaw and Pekhon out of the 16 dioceses in the conflict-torn nation have been badly hit following February's military coup that triggered peaceful demonstrations and a growing resistance by newly emerged militia groups.

The rising conflict, particularly in predominantly Christian regions inhabited by the Kayah, Chin and Kachin, resulted in churches being shelled and raided. Priests and pastors have been arrested while many unarmed civilians, including Christians, have been killed.

More than 1,300 people have been killed, including at least 50 children, and over 10,000 people have been arrested since the coup.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Show love to your child at Christmas
Show love to your child at Christmas
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Indonesia's largest Islamic organization elects new chief
Indonesia's largest Islamic organization elects new chief
Catholics caution Philippine govt against Chinese aid
Catholics caution Philippine govt against Chinese aid
Myanmar landslide death toll rises to four, dozens missing
Myanmar landslide death toll rises to four, dozens missing
Thai govt stonewalls sister of missing dissident
Thai govt stonewalls sister of missing dissident
Support Us

Latest News

Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith
Dec 24, 2021
Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet
Dec 24, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Uproar over Pakistani bakeries' boycott of Christmas cakes
Dec 24, 2021
Cardinal Bo under fire for meeting Myanmar coup leader
Dec 24, 2021
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
Dec 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Dec 24, 2021
The voice of the disappeared in Pakistan
Dec 24, 2021
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Dec 23, 2021

Features

Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Does celebrating Christmas really change anything

Does celebrating Christmas really change anything?
Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas

Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas
Tidings of comfort

Tidings of comfort
Memory at Christmas an American carol and biblical images

Memory at Christmas: an American carol and biblical images
Room

Room
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.