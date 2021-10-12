X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Cardinal Bo: Radio Veritas can become Asia's missionary

Myanmar prelate lauds the role of modern communications to proclaim the Gospel across the continent

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 12, 2021 02:54 AM GMT

Updated: October 12, 2021 04:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
4

Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster

Oct 11, 2021
5

Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse

Oct 8, 2021
6

Thai state steps up clampdown on student protesters

Oct 8, 2021
7

Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy

Oct 8, 2021
8

Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers

Oct 8, 2021
9

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern

Oct 8, 2021
10

Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops

Oct 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal Bo: Radio Veritas can become Asia's missionary

About 200 participants attend a Radio Veritas Asia 50-year jubilee event at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh center in Dhaka in November 2019. (Photo: YouTube)

Cardinal Charles Bo, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), has called for Radio Veritas Asia (RVA) to be the missionary of Asia as he presided over a thanksgiving Mass for the launch of the RVA mobile app.

“The Lord gives us apostolic missions and his grace. Like Paul, we need conviction to go out in spite of the challenges and problems. May RVA truly become the missionary of Asia, the voice of Asian Christianity, and may everyone who is involved be blessed,” he said in a homily for the Mass held at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Yangon on Oct. 11.

“The Lord chooses us to proclaim the Gospel in Asia so that the people of the vast continent and Asians all over the world may hear it through our missionary endeavor. May the people of Asia, rich in their cultures and religions, come to listen and recognize the true signs of Christ who lives among us, who speaks to us through his words and his sacraments.

“I invite all those bishops, priests, religious and laity to download this mobile app for spiritual companionship and to use this effective means of sharing the Gospel and pastoral care. The mobile application is a pastoral application of new technology and to enable the people of God to hear the Good News.” 

Cardinal Bo also highlighted the important role of Pope John XXIII as Oct. 11 marked the memorial of the late pontiff, the inspiration behind RVA. During his pontificate, RVA and FABC came into existence.

He hailed Pope John XXIII as “the messenger of peace, joy and pastoral zeal." 

The radio station was digitized in 2017, a significant move that saves about US$1.6 million in annual costs

“We pray that we draw inspiration from him to become deeply committed to our call to proclaim the Gospel,” Cardinal Bo said.

The outspoken Myanmar cardinal also prayed for all the people of Asia, particularly the poor, migrants and victims of war, oppression and poverty.

RVA started as a shortwave radio station under the guidance of the Office of Social Communication of the FABC, the collegial body of Catholic bishops in Asia. One of its primary objectives was to offer a platform on the airwaves for “voiceless people” in communist and military-ruled Asian countries including China, Vietnam, North Korea and Myanmar.

Pope John Paul II visited the RVA offices in 1981 and called the station the “voice of Asian Christianity.” In 1995, when RVA marked 25 years of broadcasting, the pope called it the “missionary of Asia.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Since 2011 many partners have withdrawn funding and Catholic churches in respective countries have been financing RVA language services.

The radio station was digitized in 2017, a significant move that saves about US$1.6 million in annual costs.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

New regional conference unites Central Asian bishops
New regional conference unites Central Asian bishops
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun
Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun
Catholics under attack in China
Catholics under attack in China
Asia falls short on religious freedom, say Christian legal experts
Asia falls short on religious freedom, say Christian legal experts
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Support Us

Latest News

Indian pastors arrested over claims of conversions
Oct 12, 2021
Caritas awaits clearance for quake relief efforts in Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021
The frustrating lack of entertainment in Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021
Philippine priest takes jibes at Duterte's retirement plan
Oct 12, 2021
Seoul Archdiocese publishes sex education textbook
Oct 12, 2021
Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic
Oct 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: Authenticam ironiam
Oct 11, 2021

Features

The frustrating lack of entertainment in Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021
Sanitary workers on 'suicide mission' in Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021
Korean Catholics produce rosaries to support missionaries
Oct 11, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Germanys Synodal Path is a model for the global Church says observer

Germany's "Synodal Path" is a model for the global Church, says observer
Biden nominates prolife Democrat Donnelly as new Vatican ambassador

Biden nominates pro-life Democrat Donnelly as new Vatican ambassador
Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Columbus Christianity and Racism

Columbus, Christianity and Racism
Behind the scenes of the Synod listening to all Catholics

Behind the scenes of the Synod, listening to "all Catholics"
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.