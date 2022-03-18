News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Cardinal Becciu claims to be victim of 'violent' media campaign

Italian prelate is accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and witness tampering

Cardinal Becciu claims to be victim of 'violent' media campaign

Cardinal Angelo Becciu has denied all charges. (Photo: vaticannews)

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 18, 2022 06:56 AM GMT

Taking the stand for the first time at his Vatican trial, Cardinal Angelo Becciu said the allegations of embezzlement against him are part of a "violent and vulgar" media campaign meant to "demonize and destroy me."

"I have been described as a corrupt man, greedy for money, disloyal to the pope, concerned only with the welfare of my family members," Cardinal Becciu, the former prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, told the Vatican City court on March 17.

"They have insinuated hideous things about the integrity of my priestly life, that I had paid witnesses in a trial against a brother, and even of being the owner of oil wells or tax havens," he said in his testimony.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Cardinal Becciu, who is accused of embezzlement, abuse of office and witness tampering, was the first of nine defendants to take the stand at the trial.

Vatican prosecutors accused the Italian cardinal of embezzling an estimated 100,000 euros (US$116,361) of Vatican funds and redirecting them to Spes, a Caritas organization run by his brother, Tonino Becciu, in his home Diocese of Ozieri.

He also is expected to face questions regarding his involvement in a botched property development project in London's posh Chelsea district, which incurred millions of dollars of debt for the Vatican Secretariat of State. At the time of the deal, then-Archbishop Becciu served as "sostituto," the No. 3 position in the secretariat.

"I never wanted a euro, indeed a cent, of which I have had management or knowledge, to be misappropriated, misused or used for purposes that were not exclusively institutional" 

Addressing the Vatican judges, including Giuseppe Pignatone, president of the Vatican City State criminal court, Cardinal Becciu said he was the victim of an "unprecedented media massacre," rife with accusations that were "grotesque" and "monstrous."

"One wonders who wanted all of this and for what purpose," he said.

The cardinal told the judges that despite the accusations leveled against him, he was there "with my head held high" and certain that the "incontrovertible examination of the facts" would exonerate him.

"I am not afraid of (the truth). On the contrary, I want the truth to be proclaimed as soon as possible. I owe it to my conscience," the cardinal said. "I owe it to my family members; I owe it to the whole church."

Cardinal Becciu also told the court that he owed the truth "above all to the Holy Father," who, he claimed, had "recently declared his belief in my innocence."

"I never wanted a euro, indeed a cent, of which I have had management or knowledge, to be misappropriated, misused or used for purposes that were not exclusively institutional," he said.

After the cardinal testified, Pignatone began cross-examining him and asked whether the money sent to Spes, which was for a program to help disadvantaged young people obtain work, was a loan or donation.

"The suspicion of any irregularity has thus been eliminated, thus confirming the innocence that the cardinal has always maintained"

Cardinal Becciu said he was "very enthusiastic about the project" and that half of the 100,000 euros sent to Spes was repaid while the rest was a donation.

Pignatone also asked him about a 130,000-euro ($143,668) loan made by Spes to Maria Luisa Zambrano, who, according to media reports, is Cardinal Becciu's niece by marriage.

"She is not a relative," Cardinal Becciu told Pignatone. "We are longtime family friends. I did not know that a loan was given to her. I found out after" the fact.

He also said that hundreds of thousands of euros sent to both Spes and his home diocese of Ozieri were for specific projects that provided work for the poor and unemployed, including the building of a bakery as well as a multipurpose center that would house Caritas offices and assist the elderly and refugees.

In a statement released after the session ended, Cardinal Becciu's lawyers — Fabio Viglione and Maria Concetta Marzo — said the evidence given by the cardinal proved the money was given "with the sole and exclusive purpose of charity."

"The suspicion of any irregularity has thus been eliminated, thus confirming the innocence that the cardinal has always maintained," the statement said.

Cardinal Becciu is expected to continue to answer questions from the court April 6.

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood
Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover
Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work
Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals
Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder    Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder   
UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The courage and risk of freedom

The courage and risk of freedom

The universal significance of a small act of resistance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.