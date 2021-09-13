X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace

Korean Catholics continue to pray for peace and reconciliation in Korean Peninsula, says Cardinal Yeom

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: September 13, 2021 09:35 AM GMT

Updated: September 13, 2021 10:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers

Sep 10, 2021
2

Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation

Sep 10, 2021
3

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
4

Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020

Sep 10, 2021
5

Suicide only way out for desperate Thai tour guides

Sep 9, 2021
6

India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign

Sep 9, 2021
7

Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?

Sep 10, 2021
8

Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation

Sep 10, 2021
9

Korean missionaries head to France and Japan

Sep 10, 2021
10

What do we have left at the end of life?

Sep 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung of Seoul Archdiocese of Souh Korea has spoken participants of International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 10. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

South Korean Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung has stressed the need for peace in Korean Peninsula as he addressed participants of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest, Hungary.

Cardinal Yeom, Archbishop of Seoul and Apostolic Administrator of Pyongyang, North Korea, spoke on “The Church in Korea: yesterday, today and the way” on Sept. 10, said a press release from Seoul Archdiocese.

The prelate presented the history and growth of the Church in Korea and its significant roles in dealing with various issues affecting Korean society.

Cardinal Yeom said the continued threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula challenges the Church in Korea.

The cardinal's plea came as North Korea test-fired a new "long-range cruise missile" over the weekend.

North Korean state media reported the development on Sept. 13  with the United States saying the nuclear-armed country was threatening its neighbours and beyond.

Such a weapon would represent a marked advance in North Korea's weapons technology, analysts said,  better able to avoid defence systems to deliver a warhead across the South or Japan -- both of them US allies.

Cardinal Yeom referred to a message of Pope Francis. “It is not easy to build this evangelical peace. It requires great openness of mind and heart... We must be artisans of peace, for building peace is an art that requires serenity, creativity and dexterity,” he said quoting the pope.

“So, I ask myself, ‘How do we acquire these gifts that are so necessary to achieve peace?’ Several answers come to mind. The first is contained in the words of Christ. Christ invites us to look at our own hearts, without judging others, but coming to know ourselves,” Cardinal Yeom said.

The prelate said the “second step to peace is prayer.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It nourishes in us the presence of God, and the Holy Spirit, who is the Master of prayer, inspires and gives ‘creativity.’ It reaches the presence of God and unites us in communion.”

Cardinal Yeom said that for 26 years every Tuesday Catholics gather in Seoul Cathedral to pray for the reconciliation and unity of the Korean people and for the ‘Church of Silence’ in North Korea.

“We have also asked each believer who wishes to do so to pray for one of the 57 parish churches that existed in North Korea before the war. This spiritual twinning helps us not to forget and to keep their memory alive. On August 15, 2020, I also chose to consecrate the Diocese of Pyongyang and all of North Korea to Our Lady of Fatima, Queen of Peace, so that the Virgin may watch over and protect that land,” he said.

Cardinal Yeom said that his concern was to make churches across the globe aware of Korean Church’s efforts for reconciliation and reunification in Korea.

Korean Church has also been organizing an annual International Forum with the title “Sharing Peace on the Korean Peninsula.” The Korean cardinal thanked Hungarian cardinal Peter Erdő, a member of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, for participating in the peace initiative.  

“Sharing with the others, the history of their nations and their experience of faith, has enriched us greatly and has given us ‘dexterity,’ as the Holy Father said,” Cardinal Yeom said.

The prelate also denounced the prevalence of self-interest and materialism, the absence of universal ethics and disrespect to human dignity. He also expressed concerns about restrictions on evangelical activities due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the end of Japan’s repressive imperial rule (1905-45) after World War II, the United States and the Soviet Union divided Korea into two. The efforts to unify the two nations failed following US and Soviet disagreements in 1947 that led to the deadly Korean War (1950-53).

During the war, the Communist forces from North Korea invaded the South, leading to 4 million deaths and displacement of some 10 million families. The war ended with an armistice, not a war treaty, on July 27, 1953. It means the two nations are technically still at war.

Peace and reconciliation in Korean Peninsula are major pastoral priorities for Catholic Church in Korea.

In 1997, Catholic bishops established the Special Commission for the Reconciliation of the Korean People. Each year, on Aug. 15, churches in Korea pray for peace and the reunification of two Koreas.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Macau democracy camp loses ground after legislative vote
Macau democracy camp loses ground after legislative vote
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Hong Kong councillors swear new loyalty oath after hundreds quit
Hong Kong councillors swear new loyalty oath after hundreds quit
Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law
Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum
China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' content
China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' content
Support Us

Latest News

North Korea test-fires new 'long-range cruise missile': KCNA
Sep 13, 2021
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Sep 13, 2021
Vietnamese fleeing virus found in refrigerated truck: media
Sep 13, 2021
Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace
Sep 13, 2021
Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state
Sep 13, 2021
Indonesian minister's bid to gag activists draws fire
Sep 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Sep 13, 2021
Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too
Sep 13, 2021
Indonesian sports fests risk becoming national tragedies
Sep 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Sep 12, 2021
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021

Features

Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Peace should be a fundamental right pope tells G20 Interfaith Forum

Peace should be a fundamental right, pope tells G20 Interfaith Forum
Ritual Resilience and Recovery

Ritual, Resilience, and Recovery
Pope seeks to encourage popular piety in Slovakia

Pope seeks to encourage popular piety in Slovakia
Pope pleas for diversity during stopover in Budapest

Pope pleas for "diversity" during stopover in Budapest
The Vatican the French bishops and antigaymarriage

The Vatican, the French bishops and anti-gay-marriage
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 13 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 13 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, deepen my faith

Lord, deepen my faith
Bless the Church with people of golden tongue

Bless the Church with people of golden tongue
St. John Chrysostom | Saint of the Day

St. John Chrysostom | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.