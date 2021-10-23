X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Cardinal accuses officials of Sri Lanka terror attack cover-up

Cardinal Ranjith claims that those in charge of the law are becoming partners in a conspiracy

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: October 23, 2021 02:44 AM GMT

Updated: October 23, 2021 03:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Synodality: A long and winding road in India

Oct 21, 2021
2

Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus

Oct 21, 2021
3

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

Oct 20, 2021
4

No shame in Catholics not receiving communion, scholars say

Oct 20, 2021
5

Religion takes center stage in politics again

Oct 22, 2021
6

Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar

Oct 20, 2021
7

China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps

Oct 22, 2021
8

Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh

Oct 20, 2021
9

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line

Oct 20, 2021
10

UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe

Oct 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Cardinal accuses officials of Sri Lanka terror attack cover-up

Catholic priests pay their respects at a graveyard for St. Sebastian's Church bomb blast victims in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on April 21. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has said the recommendations of a report into the 2019 Easter bombings cannot be implemented under the current administration in Sri Lanka.

“It has been nine months since the report was handed over to the attorney general. Very few of the recommendations in the revealed volume have been implemented,” he said.

Cardinal Ranjith was speaking during a prayer service at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, one of the targets of the Easter Sunday bombings, on Oct. 21.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry recorded the evidence of 457 people over a period of 214 days, including politicians, religious leaders and members of the security services, as well as those affected by the attacks. It handed over the final report to the president on Feb. 1.

Based on the released section of the report, 23,270 charges have been made against 25 people for various counts including not heeding the security alarm raised by foreign intelligence agencies, especially India’s Research and Analysis Wing.

A court has ordered the cases to be heard from Nov. 22 but Cardinal Ranjith has repeatedly said he is unhappy with the lack of progress in the inquiry into the attack.

If anyone tried to come to power on the blood of innocents, they cannot enjoy that power happily for too long. They must remember that

“The former attorney general who came to meet me on March 8 this year told me that the Easter Sunday attack was a well-organized one. He told me that it could not be done by 7-8 terrorists and that there was a larger plan behind the attack,” he said.

He said he had learned that some high-ranking officials, especially in the security forces, were making great efforts to cover up the investigations.

“If anyone tried to come to power on the blood of innocents, they cannot enjoy that power happily for too long. They must remember that,” Cardinal Ranjith said.

Suicide bombers affiliated with local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath attacked three churches and three luxury hotels in 2019, killing at least 269 people, including 37 foreign nationals, and injuring at least 500.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The government promises one law in the country but they are enforcing one law for themselves and another for others. Those in charge of the law are becoming partners in this conspiracy,” said Cardinal Ranjith.

Sarath Weerasekara, federal minister of public security, said the Sri Lankan police have presented their findings to the attorney general after extensive investigations into the attacks.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Two Pakistani police killed in clashes with banned radical party
Two Pakistani police killed in clashes with banned radical party
Pakistan told to release Christian charged with blasphemy
Pakistan told to release Christian charged with blasphemy
India records spike in anti-Christian violence this year
India records spike in anti-Christian violence this year
Deadly floods wreak havoc in India, Nepal
Deadly floods wreak havoc in India, Nepal
Seven killed in attack on Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp
Seven killed in attack on Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp
Indian bishop steps up opposition to survey of missionaries
Indian bishop steps up opposition to survey of missionaries
Support Us

Latest News

Two Pakistani police killed in clashes with banned radical party
Oct 23, 2021
Pope-Biden meeting a chance to address shared global concerns
Oct 23, 2021
Vatican formalizes process for approving liturgical translations
Oct 23, 2021
'What is love?' Pope, other elders share stories for Netflix
Oct 23, 2021
Pope congratulates ecumenical patriarch on anniversary of election
Oct 23, 2021
Sexual assault allegation adds twist in murder of Kenyan priest
Oct 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Oct 21, 2021
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021

Features

Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
No justice for Bangladesh church bomb victims after two decades
Oct 22, 2021
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics in France take second look at layled funerals

Catholics in France take second look at lay-led funerals
Courage Get up the Lord is calling you

Courage! Get up, the Lord is calling you!
Handing on a tradition

Handing on a tradition
My courteous Lord

My courteous Lord
Speak boldly listen carefully

Speak boldly, listen carefully
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.