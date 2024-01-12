News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Cape Town to unveil Desmond Tutu statue with Palestinian scarf

The late Nobel peace laureate's life-size statue will be temporarily on show 'until the bombing of Gaza stops'

A clergyman walks past a portrait of South African anti-Apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu during an interfaith service in honour of him at St Albans Cathedral in Pretoria on Dec. 30, 2021.

A clergyman walks past a portrait of South African anti-Apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu during an interfaith service in honour of him at St Albans Cathedral in Pretoria on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Johannesburg

By AFP, Johannesburg

Published: January 12, 2024 05:23 AM GMT

Updated: January 12, 2024 05:27 AM GMT

A statue of South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu wearing a Palestinian scarf will be put up in Cape Town from Friday to symbolize his decades-long work championing justice for Palestinians, his foundation said.

The late Nobel peace laureate's "life-size statue" will be temporarily on show "until the bombing of Gaza stops", the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said Thursday.

"He was an outspoken critic of the State of Israel's policies and treatment of Palestine and Palestinians, which he likened to the policies and actions of apartheid South Africa," the Foundation said.

The announcement comes as lawyers for Pretoria present their case at the UN's top court in The Hague after the country lodged an urgent appeal to force Israel to "immediately suspend" military operations in Gaza.

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause.

The country has cut off diplomatic ties with Israel over its response to the deadly October 7 Hamas attacks.

Tutu's statue will be on display on the balcony of his foundation's headquarters.

The 200-year-old site in central Cape Town, known as Old Granary Building, was rescued by Tutu after falling in disrepair, having previously housed a court and post office.

Tutu visited both Israel and Gaza "on a number of occasions, including as an emissary of the United Nations" his foundation said in a joint statement with the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust.

The peace icon "fervently believed that the greatest beneficiaries of a just dispensation for Palestine, besides Palestinians, themselves, would be the citizens of Israel," they added.

Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border into Israel in an unprecedented attack on October 7 which left some 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas and kept up a relentless bombing of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed at least 23,469 people, mostly civilians.

The Anglican archbishop emeritus, who died in 2021 aged 90, was regarded as a moral beacon in South Africa and was involved in numerous diplomatic peace efforts around the globe.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic body urges Indian govt not to adopt simultaneous polls Catholic body urges Indian govt not to adopt simultaneous polls
French bishops to 'generously bless' same-sex couples French bishops to 'generously bless' same-sex couples
Thousands attend Cardinal Pell's memorial Mass in Sydney Thousands attend Cardinal Pell's memorial Mass in Sydney
Go out, share the faith, pope says Go out, share the faith, pope says
Cape Town to unveil Desmond Tutu statue with Palestinian scarf Cape Town to unveil Desmond Tutu statue with Palestinian scarf
Netflix pulls Indian culinary drama after Hindu backlash Netflix pulls Indian culinary drama after Hindu backlash
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kon Tum

Diocese of Kon Tum

In a land area of 25,110 square kilometers, the diocese's territory covers two provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum.

Read more
Diocese of Jinzhou

Diocese of Jinzhou

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities of Jingzhou, Tianmen, Xiantao, Honghu,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

The Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai is a Latin Catholic pre-diocesan jurisdiction based in the port city

Read more
Diocese of Jashpur

Diocese of Jashpur

The diocesan territory stretches over 4,570 square kilometres and covers the Jashpur civil district of the newly formed

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.