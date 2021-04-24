X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Canadian police seize altar wine, say it's illegal to import it

Seizures in Quebec appear related to laws governing the resale of alcohol within provinces

Philippe Vaillancourt, Catholic News Service

Philippe Vaillancourt, Catholic News Service

Published: April 23, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 24, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Apr 20, 2021
2

Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Apr 21, 2021
3

Laos follows Cambodia into lockdown as Covid numbers rise

Apr 22, 2021
4

Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees

Apr 22, 2021
5

Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle

Apr 22, 2021
6

China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages

Apr 21, 2021
7

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
8

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic

Apr 21, 2021
9

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism

Apr 20, 2021
10

Indonesia seeks Interpol's help to nab Christian YouTuber

Apr 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Canadian police seize altar wine, say it's illegal to import it

The Catholic Church says the wine used for Mass must be natural, made entirely from grapes, uncorrupted and free of foreign substances.

Police have seized large quantities of altar wine in the Canadian province of Quebec, creating a situation where buying a bottle is nearly impossible.

On April 9, police officers seized sacramental wine from Bertrand, Foucher, Bélanger, Inc. in Montreal, Procure Ecclésiastique, Inc. in Quebec City and Chandelles Tradition MB, Inc. in Saint-Constant.

Sandra Dion, spokeswoman for the Quebec City Police Department, said the wine was seized following an investigation. The seizures appear related to laws governing the resale of alcohol within provinces, although some distributors claim they are within the law and have licenses.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The altar wine available in Quebec comes from two Californian producers: Mont La Salle Altar Wines and Cribari Premium Altar Wines. However, since the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) -- the provincial liquor board -- does not sell these products, the wines had to be imported from other Canadian provinces. Although that was the practice for many years, police now says it's illegal.

"Officers from the Montreal Police Department showed up with a warrant," said Alain Denis, general manager at Bertrand, Foucher, Bélanger, Inc., a store specializing in church goods. The warrant mentioned illegal possession and selling of alcohol. Chandelles Tradition MB did not return calls.

The Catholic Church says the wine used for Mass must be natural, made entirely from grapes, uncorrupted and free of foreign substances. A locally produced altar wine was available for a few years, but it is not produced anymore, so distributors in Quebec resort to American-produced wines. The specialized wine made in California is imported to Ontario or New Brunswick before resellers can get it in the province of Quebec.

We applied for an altar wine license in 1997, but were denied. So we found another solution

"This issue has been dragging on for 40 years," said Jacques Laroche, general manager and co-owner of Procure Ecclésiastique, which had its entire stock seized.

"The SAQ, since at least the 1980s, has been trying to prevent the distribution of altar wine in Quebec," he added. "This forces parishes and religious communities to buy from other provinces."

Last December, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario warned permit holders that selling alcohol in other Canadian provinces is prohibited.

"I can confirm there has been no change to the terms of the sacramental wine appointment issued by the LCBO," an LCBO spokesman said April 22.

Related News

"Our suppliers have been told by the LCBO that they are no longer allowed to transit, even though the law allows them to do so," said Laroche. He cites Canada's 1985 Importation of Intoxicating Liquors Act, which provides for exceptions for the importation of beverages for sacramental or medical purposes. "My main warehouse is in New Brunswick. My altar wine is imported into New Brunswick. We pay excise taxes. We have a license, we do it legally, transparently."

To regularize the situation in Quebec, the SAQ would have to grant licenses to import and resell altar wine directly or sell it itself.

"We applied for an altar wine license in 1997, but were denied. So we found another solution," said Laroche.

He considers the seizures "incomprehensible" and denounces the negative impact on religious freedom. He said the police actions seek "to prevent the practice of religious worship. I don't see what they're trying to do, other than cause trouble and interfere with a fundamental right. Currently, parishes in Quebec no longer have access to Mass wine for worship."

Police are continuing their investigation. It is not yet known whether fines or charges will follow.

Though it's still not clear what might happen next, Msgr. Pierre Murray, general secretary of the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops, said his "concern is to work to restore the supply chain" for altar wine.

Msgr. Murray believes the issue could be resolved quickly, since the SAQ may already have wines that could be suitable for worship

The assembly immediately asked the SAQ to issue permits or to supply the wine for Mass.

"The SAQ chose to become the supplier of altar wine," said Msgr. Murray.

The SAQ confirmed it is in contact with the bishops.

"We have reassured the (religious) authorities that we are analyzing our current stocks to determine if products that meet their specific criteria are currently available in our network," said Yann Langlais-Plante, public affairs spokesman for the SAQ.

Msgr. Murray believes the issue could be resolved quickly, since the SAQ may already have wines that could be suitable for worship, especially in its natural wine selections.

The Archdiocese of Quebec said it does not envision a shortage for now, as parishes still have stocks. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic "is reducing the need for Mass wine these days," explained the director of communications, Valerie Roberge-Dion.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Bishops set prayer day as pandemic deaths spiral in India
Apr 24, 2021
Disturbed man stabs elderly Vietnamese priest, catechist
Apr 24, 2021
Pope greets Rome's poor at Vatican vaccination clinic
Apr 24, 2021
Pope prays for people on Caribbean island threatened by volcano
Apr 24, 2021
Papal commission to protect minors continues work online
Apr 24, 2021
Canadian police seize altar wine, say it's illegal to import it
Apr 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021

Features

Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 
Apr 23, 2021
PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Holy Week in Jerusalem with Orthodox confessors of the faith

Holy Week in Jerusalem with Orthodox confessors of the faith
I am the Good Shepherd

I am the Good Shepherd
The Beauty of the Incomprehensible

The Beauty of the Incomprehensible
A bewitching Africa

A bewitching Africa
Pope says world is out of time in dealing with climate crisis

Pope says world is out of time in dealing with climate crisis
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday April 24

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday April 24
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, help me to walk faithfully with You

Lord, help me to walk faithfully with You
By eating the Bread of Life let us become one with Jesus

By eating the Bread of Life let us become one with Jesus
St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen | Saint of the Day

St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.