X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

World

Canadian Church supports Muslims after 'hate' attack on family

Bishop Fabbro pledges to work with the Muslim community to root out hate in Ontario

Brian Dryden, Catholic News Service

Brian Dryden, Catholic News Service

Published: June 10, 2021 07:35 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2021 07:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state

Jun 7, 2021
8

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Jun 7, 2021
9

Philippine priest warns against Duterte vice presidency

Jun 7, 2021
10

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Canadian Church supports Muslims after 'hate' attack on family

Four members of a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada, were killed on June 6 when a right-wing terrorist, Nathaniel Veltman, drove his car into them. Only the youngest member (left) survived. (Photo: AFP)

Faith communities and politicians in Canada have condemned an attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario, that police have labeled a hate crime.

In a statement released on social media hours after police confirmed the targeted killing of four members of a Muslim family that also left an 8-year-old boy seriously injured, the Archdiocese of Toronto lamented that Canadians appear to have been targeted because of their faith.

"We join the Muslim community, London mayor Ed Holder and all those who condemn this heinous act of violence," the archdiocese said June 7 while offering prayers and condolences to the family "targeted for their faith."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishop Ronald Fabbro of London pledged that the Catholic Church there will work with the Muslim community to root out hate.

"I am horrified by the hate-motivated killing of an innocent Muslim family in London," Bishop Fabbro said. "I unconditionally condemn acts of hatred and violence. People of all faiths, and all people, should always feel safe, everywhere in our country.

"The Catholic community in London offers our support to our Muslim brothers and sisters, pledging to work together with them to end crimes of hate," the bishop added. "I ask the faithful of the diocese to keep the family of those killed and their community in our prayers, asking God to bring them comfort in this time of grief and to grant the full recovery of the survivor."

We know we need to look truth in the face; this hatred does exist in our country

A London police official told a news conference June 7 that "there is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate." Police arrested a 20-year-old who is alleged to have plowed a vehicle into the family walking in their neighborhood on the evening of June 6.

Afterward, political leaders in the Canadian House of Commons echoed Bishop Fabbro when they condemned what London police alleged was a premeditated hate crime.

"We cannot allow any form of hate to take root," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons June 8. "We must confront the ugly face of hatred.

"We know we need to look truth in the face; this hatred does exist in our country," he said of those who dismiss the idea that racism continues to affect many Canadians of different races and faiths.

Related News

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole called the killings a "brutal act of terror" in the House of Commons. New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, who is Sikh and wears a turban, said that people such as himself know what looking different or praying differently can mean in Canada.

"Will I be attacked today just because of the way I look?" Singh asked.

"This is our Canada, we can't deny it," he said of the racism that many Canadians face.

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Pope rejects Cardinal Marx’s offer to quit over abuse
Jun 10, 2021
EU considers fact-finding visit to Hong Kong over poll reforms
Jun 10, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Jun 10, 2021
Pope condemns mafia after meeting victim of Italian shootout
Jun 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression
Jun 9, 2021

Features

A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Revisiting the key points of Amoris laetitia

Revisiting the key points of “Amoris laetitia”
Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Marx resignation

Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Marx' resignation
Mother of three is French bishops new communications head

Mother of three is French bishops’ new communications head

Ahead of EUUS summit bishops call for global access to vaccines

Ahead of EU-US summit, bishops call for global access to vaccines
Creating barriers to the Eucharist

Creating barriers to the Eucharist
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
Lord, may I love like You

Lord, may I love like You
Lord Jesus, to your Most Sacred Heart we pray

Lord Jesus, to your Most Sacred Heart we pray
The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus | Saint of the Day

The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.