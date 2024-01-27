News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Canadian cardinal denies 'unfounded' sex assault claims

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix is facing charges dating back to 1987 and 1988, when the victim was 17, as part of a class action suit

Canadian cardinal denies 'unfounded' sex assault claims

Canadian cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix is seen during the holy mass presided by pope Francis in St Peter's basilica at the Vatican on Feb. 23, 2014. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Ottawa

By AFP, Ottawa

Published: January 27, 2024 05:24 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2024 05:28 AM GMT

A Canadian cardinal who is a close advisor to Pope Francis on Friday "categorically" denied accusations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the 1980s, but he will step back from his duties, the archdiocese of Quebec said.

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix, the 66-year-old archbishop of Quebec, is facing claims of sexual assault dating back to 1987 and 1988, when the victim was 17, as part of a class action suit against more than 100 priests in the archdiocese.

Lacroix has been the archbishop of Quebec since 2011 and a cardinal since 2014. Since last year, he has served on the pontiff's Council of Cardinal Advisors, which meets regularly at the Vatican.

"Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix has just announced to his main collaborators that he is temporarily withdrawing from his activities until the situation is clarified," the archdiocese said in a statement.

"He categorically denies the allegations against him yesterday, which he considers unfounded," it added.

The legal action is an updated filing of a case first brought in 2022.

It features testimony from 147 people who claim they were sexually assaulted by more than 100 priests in the archdiocese, some of them high-ranking clergy, the law firm representing his accuser said.

Pope Francis has made combatting sexual assault in the Church one of the main missions of his papacy, and insisted on a "zero tolerance" policy in the wake of multiple wide-reaching scandals.

The pontiff has created a commission on the sexual abuse of minors, in an attempt to lift the veil of secrecy that had shrouded criminal behavior by the clergy for decades.

Clergy and staff are required to report abuse in their dioceses, but anything revealed in confession is still considered private, and victims' rights activists have demanded better accountability.

All cardinals under the age of 80 participate in conclaves convened to elect new popes.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia Religious sister beaten up and sexually assaulted in Colombia
Catholic midwife at Auschwitz recalled as champion of humanity Catholic midwife at Auschwitz recalled as champion of humanity
Blessings are signs of church's closeness: pope Blessings are signs of church's closeness: pope
Gazans torn between pride and frustration after ICJ ruling Gazans torn between pride and frustration after ICJ ruling
Canadian cardinal denies 'unfounded' sex assault claims Canadian cardinal denies 'unfounded' sex assault claims
Governorship hopes of Sarawak's Dayaks are dashed again Governorship hopes of Sarawak's Dayaks are dashed again
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Poona (Pune)

Diocese of Poona (Pune)

Pune is also known as Poona. The diocese is spread over 49, 678 square kilometers covering the civil districts of Pune,

Read more
Archdiocese of Palo

Archdiocese of Palo

The capital city in the Province of Leyte is Tacloban. Palo as municipality is considered the seat of Catholicism of

Read more
Archdiocese of Bombay

Archdiocese of Bombay

With a land area of 10,103.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai

Read more
Diocese of Maasin

Diocese of Maasin

In a land area of 2,505.65 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Southern Leyte and the six

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.