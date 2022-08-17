News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Canadian cardinal accused of sexual assault

Cardinal Marc Ouellet has been accused of sexual assault in a class action suit naming more than 80 clergies in Quebec diocese

In this file photo taken on March 07, 2013 Canadian cardinal Marc Ouellet waves while walking on St Peter's Square before an afternoon meeting of pre-conclave at the Vatican

In this file photo taken on March 07, 2013 Canadian cardinal Marc Ouellet waves while walking on St Peter's Square before an afternoon meeting of pre-conclave at the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 17, 2022 06:29 AM GMT

Updated: August 17, 2022 06:34 AM GMT

Canadian cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a strong candidate to be pope, has been accused of sexual assault in a class action suit that targets more than 80 members of the clergy in the archdiocese of Quebec, court documents showed Tuesday.

The accusation over the alleged abuse of a female intern from 2008 to 2010 -- when he was archbishop of Quebec -- comes just weeks after Pope Francis visited Canada, where he apologized for the decades-long abuse of Indigenous children in Catholic-run residential schools.

Ouellet is a prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, one of the most important functions within the Curia, the government of the Vatican.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

At the last papal conclave that elevated Francis to the papacy, Ouellet was mentioned as being among the favorites. All cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible. Ouellet is now 78.

When contacted by AFP, the archdiocese of Quebec said in a statement that it had "taken note of the allegations with respect to Cardinal Marc Ouellet" and had no further comment.

The Vatican did not immediately reply to AFP's request for comment.

The claims against Ouellet in the civil suit, which the Quebec supreme court ruled could go ahead in May, are among testimonies of 101 people who say they were sexually assaulted by members of the clergy and church staff from 1940 to today.

Ouellet's accuser, identified only as "F," says the cardinal assaulted her multiple times -- kissing her, "forcefully" massaging her shoulders, and once sliding his hand along her back to her buttocks.

The accuser says she had the feeling of being "chased after," according to the documents. When the woman tried to raise the issue, she was told she wasn't the only woman to have such a "problem" with Ouellet, documents show.

She later was advised to write a letter to Pope Francis about her accusations. She was then informed that Francis had named someone to investigate Ouellet.

The woman has not heard of any conclusions in that investigation.

So far, the cardinal is not facing criminal charges.

'Unworthy' 

In February, Ouellet opened a Vatican symposium on the priesthood by apologizing for "unworthy" clergy and the cover-up of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, before an audience that included Pope Francis.

"We are all torn and humbled by these crucial questions that every day question us as members of the Church," Ouellet said at the time.

He said the symposium was an opportunity to express regret and ask victims for forgiveness, after their lives were "destroyed by abusive and criminal behavior" that was hidden or treated lightly to protect the institution and the perpetrators.

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has striven to tackle the decades-long sexual abuse scandals, although many activists against pedophilia insist much more needs to be done.

In Canada, the Church is facing several class action suits related to sexual misconduct. In the western part of the country, more than 30 students have filed suit against several officials at a Christian school, CBC reported.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Church must heal childhood sexual abuse The Church must heal childhood sexual abuse
Koreans demand justice to wartime Comfort Women Koreans demand justice to wartime Comfort Women
Bangladesh hiding rights violations in Chittagong Bangladesh hiding rights violations in Chittagong
Indian govt denies persecution of Christians Indian govt denies persecution of Christians
Widodo's bid to tackle Indonesian rights cases sparks fury Widodo's bid to tackle Indonesian rights cases sparks fury
UN envoy begins talks with Myanmar junta officials UN envoy begins talks with Myanmar junta officials
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

How Pope Francis is redefining the role of the Roman Curia

How Pope Francis is redefining the role of the Roman Curia

The pope is making his governing apparatus more internationally-oriented, adopting best practices from Catholics around the world

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.