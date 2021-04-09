X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Canadian bishops oppose assisted suicide law for disabled, mentally ill

Prelates say the nation's new medical assistance in dying law will pressure people who are not near death

Agnieszka Ruck, Catholic News Service

Agnieszka Ruck, Catholic News Service

Updated: April 09, 2021 06:16 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
3

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
4

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
5

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
6

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?

Apr 7, 2021
7

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
8

Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates

Apr 6, 2021
9

Indian Church leader seeks dialogue after Maoists kill 22 soldiers

Apr 6, 2021
10

Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts

Apr 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Canadian bishops oppose assisted suicide law for disabled, mentally ill

Canadian bishops have denounced the expansion of assisted suicide to those who are not near death.

Canada's Catholic bishops said the possible pressures the country's new assisted suicide law will place on Canadians with mental illness or disabilities are "all too real, perilous and potentially destructive."

In a statement April 8, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops denounced the expansion of "medical assistance in dying" -- or MAiD, as it is known -- to those who are not near death. They called on people of faith to pray and to lobby elected officials about the issue.

The statement, signed by Archbishop Richard Gagnon, CCCB president, said: "Our position remains unequivocal. Euthanasia and assisted suicide constitute the deliberate killing of human life in violation of God's commandments; they erode our shared dignity by failing to see, to accept and to accompany those suffering and dying. Furthermore, they undermine the fundamental duty we have to take care of the weakest and most vulnerable members of society."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Canada's Senate approved Bill C-7 March 17, days after it was passed by the House of Commons. The new law expands access to assisted suicide to those whose death is not "reasonably foreseeable," including the mentally ill, although that provision will not be enshrined in law for two years to allow a review to establish protocols and safeguards. The new law also allows people to make advance requests for euthanasia if they fear losing the ability to make that decision later in life.

In the statement, released "during this Easter season as we celebrate the resurrection of Christ and the new life we have in him," the bishops affirmed their support for organizations that resist euthanasia, as well as for family, friends, health care workers, and volunteers who care for the sick and dying.

The bishops said they are "categorically opposed" to allowing assisted suicide in Catholic institutions and called for conscience rights for health care workers who do not want to participate in euthanasia.

In response to the new law, the bishops called for rapid access to mental health care, social support, and suicide prevention programs for people who have chronic or degenerative diseases, live alone, or live in long-term care facilities.

"Palliative care, and not euthanasia or assisted suicide, is the compassionate and supportive response to suffering and dying," they said.

Vancouver Archbishop J. Michael Miller said: "I fully endorse the statement from the CCCB. Moreover, I am convinced that the only way now to minimize the damage to human dignity caused by such an immoral law is to work to ensure that palliative care is affordable and accessible to every Canadian."

Disability rights groups and Indigenous leaders in Canada have also spoken against expanding assisted suicide.

Related News

In a February letter, 15 indigenous leaders and health care workers stated, "Bill C-7 goes against many of our cultural values, belief systems and sacred teachings."

They said indigenous people are "vulnerable to discrimination and coercion in the health care system" and deserve protection from "unsolicited counsel" regarding assisted suicide. "The view that MAiD is a dignified end for the terminally ill or those living with disabilities should not be forced on our peoples."

Canada amended the criminal prohibition against aiding or abetting a person to commit suicide in 2016, creating an exemption to the "offense of culpable homicide" so medical practitioners could administer a lethal injection to a dying person without facing criminal charges.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Thailand targets democracy activists with lèse majesté law
Apr 9, 2021
Philippine unions urge govt support for 'Covid heroes'
Apr 9, 2021
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021

Features

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
Paschal candles, grains of incense treasured in Vietnam
Apr 9, 2021
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Top African cardinal uses Easter homily to slam gay marriage

Top African cardinal uses Easter homily to slam gay marriage
COVID19 has enriched our understanding of what religion is about

COVID-19 has enriched our understanding of what religion is about
Cardinal Parolin worries about keeping the Church united

Cardinal Parolin worries about keeping the Church united
Pope calls for regeneration of global financial institutions

Pope calls for "regeneration" of global financial institutions
Thailand targets democracy activists with lse majest law

Thailand targets democracy activists with lèse majesté law
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 9 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 9 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, may I proclaim the good news in word, thought, and deed

Lord, may I proclaim the good news in word, thought, and deed
Lord, remove social prejudices against women

Lord, remove social prejudices against women
Saint Fulbert of Chartres | Saint of the Day

Saint Fulbert of Chartres | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.