News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Canada police probing broad China interference

The Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs is looking into possible foreign interference in Canadian elections

Canada police probing broad China interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies before the Public Order Emergency Commission public inquiry in Ottawa on Nov. 25. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: November 30, 2022 06:14 AM GMT

Updated: November 30, 2022 06:19 AM GMT

Canadian federal police are investigating widespread interference by China in Canadian affairs, including its "democratic processes," the nation's top cop has said in a letter to a parliamentary committee but without detailing the allegations.

The Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs is looking into possible foreign interference in Canadian elections.

The letter obtained by AFP on Tuesday was sent to the committee by Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

In it, she says there was "no evidence at the time" of interference in the 2019 federal election following reports that Beijing had funded a "clandestine network" of candidates.

But, she added, "the RCMP can confirm that it currently does have investigations into broader foreign actor interference activities."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons that Canada's "intelligence services have highlighted many times that interference in Canadian affairs by foreign powers is an ongoing thing."

However, "Canadians can be reassured that the integrity of our elections was not compromised," he added.

At the G20 summit earlier this month, Trudeau raised allegations of Chinese meddling with President Xi Jinping but got an on-camera dressing down by Xi after their discussions were leaked to the media.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino declined to comment on specific RCMP probes, but added: "We take allegations of foreign interference very seriously."

On Monday, a Chinese electric battery researcher facing charges of industrial espionage was granted bail.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, allegedly used his position at public utility Hydro Quebec to conduct research for a Chinese university and filed patents "in association with this foreign actor," using proprietary information.

The RCMP has also said it is looking into China's use of illegal police stations in Toronto to carry out policing operations on foreign soil -- which Beijing has denied as "completely false."

And it is investigating the possible transfer of intellectual property to China by two scientists at Canada's top-security infectious-disease laboratory in Winnipeg.

Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, have reportedly relocated to China after they were fired in January 2021 from the National Microbiology Laboratory.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Canada police probing broad China interference Canada police probing broad China interference
LGBTQ Arabs fear backlash after World Cup LGBTQ Arabs fear backlash after World Cup
Church's advice on social media dates back six decades Church's advice on social media dates back six decades
English bishop suggests Catholics work harder to evangelize English bishop suggests Catholics work harder to evangelize
Indian govt pitches for law against religious conversion Indian govt pitches for law against religious conversion
Regional representatives discuss synod with pope Regional representatives discuss synod with pope
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.