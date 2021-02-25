X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Campaign aims to foster respect for religious freedom, sites

The project is part of a global call to action to foster solidarity and protect religious sites and worshippers

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Updated: February 25, 2021 04:58 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
5

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
6

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
7

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
8

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office

Feb 22, 2021
9

Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly

Feb 24, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians arrested for promoting Christianity

Feb 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Campaign aims to foster respect for religious freedom, sites

UNAOC was launched in 2005. (Photo: armacad.info)

Catholic Extension has joined the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations to engage youth around the globe in raising awareness of religious freedom and cultivating interreligious respect through a campaign called #forSafeWorship.

The campaign is part of a global call to action to foster solidarity and protect religious sites and worshippers.

Catholic Extension is collaborating with the alliance, known as UNAOC, through a special storytelling project "designed to celebrate the universality of religious sites as symbols of our shared humanity, history and traditions," said a news release from the Chicago-based organization.

Participants are asked to film a short, amateur video -- in any format -- about a sacred space, big or small, and describe its beauty or particular significance or history in the local community.

In the video submission, participants are invited to identify a religious site and answer these questions:

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

-- What does this religious site mean to you?

-- Why is it important to you to ensure that this site is protected?

-- What can you do about it?

To submit a video and to view example videos, participants can go to: https://bit.ly/2NE6jw7. The main Catholic Extension website is: http://catholicextension.org.

"For more than a century, it has been central to our mission to build churches and church facilities to ensure that people are able to worship as part of a vibrant faith community regardless of their circumstances," said Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension.

Related News

"We are honored to collaborate with the United Nations on the #forSafeWorship campaign to shine a light on the sacred spaces that are so central to our lives," he added.

All participants will be invited to a special discussion with U.N. staff that will be arranged by Catholic Extension in March. One participant will be selected to attend a U.N. forum on religious tolerance in another country in the coming year.

UNAOC was launched in 2005. The initiative seeks to foster international action against extremism by forging international, intercultural and interreligious dialogue and cooperation. "The alliance places a particular emphasis on defusing tensions between the Western and Islamic worlds," according to the U.N.

The alliance and a global network of partners -- including international and regional organizations, civil society groups, foundations and other entities -- work in four program areas to improve cross-cultural relations between nations and communities at the grassroots level. These areas are youth, media, education and migration.

Catholic Extension has been supporting the work and ministries of the nation's mission dioceses since its founding in 1905. It raises funds to help build up faith communities and construct churches in these dioceses, which are rural, cover a large geographic area, and have limited personnel and pastoral resources.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Feb 25, 2021
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill
Feb 25, 2021
Indonesian prosecutors drop 'body in the bath' case
Feb 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Feb 25, 2021
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Feb 25, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021

Features

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
French bishops own responsibilities for sex abuse scandal

French bishops own responsibilities for sex abuse scandal
Christians assured of seven seats in new Palestinian Legislative Council

Christians assured of seven seats in new Palestinian Legislative Council
Harmony among Christians Muslims and animists in northern Cte dIvoire

Harmony among Christians, Muslims and “animists” in northern Côte d'Ivoire
The battered Christian community that awaits the pope in Iraq

The battered Christian community that awaits the pope in Iraq
An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar

An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the First Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, help me to embrace the gospel values of brotherly love

Lord Jesus, help me to embrace the gospel values of brotherly love
Grant that our righteousness exceed that of Pharisees

Grant that our righteousness exceed that of Pharisees
Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil | Saint of the day

Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.