Myanmar

Cambodia says Australian economist released in Myanmar

Hun Sen says release followed his request made during January visit

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 07, 2022 09:31 AM GMT

Updated: February 07, 2022 09:46 AM GMT

Cambodia says Australian economist released in Myanmar

Australian economist Sean Turnell, was arrested in Myanmar after Aung Min Hlaing seized power on Feb. 1 last year. (Photo: twitter.com)

 

 

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on Feb 7 that his recent visit to Myanmar has secured the release of the Australian economist Sean Turnell, who was jailed after Aung Min Hlaing seized power on Feb. 1 last year.

The official Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) also said Hun Sen had welcomed the release, made after Min Aung Hlaing told the Cambodian leader that Turnell’s case was still before the courts but pledged to provide a positive reply once the court process was finalized.

“I will not drop my commitment for peace in Myanmar based on the Five-Point Consensus in Jakarta. I want political prisoners to be released, ceasefire, assistance, and dialogue there,” he said.

The release came after the request was made on behalf of Australia to consider Turnell’s release during Hun Sen’s Jan. 7-8 visit as this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). That followed a previous visit to Cambodia by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in November.

In a separate report by the government-friendly Fresh News service, Hun Sen said: “The release is indeed the senior general’s credit, but at least I also contributed as the rotating chair of Asean.” 

Turnell, an associate professor at Macquarie University and a former staff member of the Reserve Bank of Australia was a senior advisor to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

He was charged with violating Myanmar’s immigration and official secrets acts by trying to leave the country with sensitive financial information and was facing a 14-year jail term.

Pressure has been mounting on the junta to release Turnell since Hun Sen’s visit.  He was the first leader to visit Myanmar since the coup in an attempt to move Asean’s Five-Point Consensus forward.

The Asean plan, struck in Jakarta last year, called for an immediate cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, mediation to be facilitated by an envoy of Asean's chair, humanitarian assistance and a visit by the special envoy to Myanmar.

Turnell’s case has been a high priority for the Australian government, which has been accused of being soft on the junta so as not to compromise efforts to obtain his freedom.

In Canberra, Payne said on Sunday that Turnell’s detention was unjust.

“We reject the allegations against him. We once again call for Professor Turnell’s immediate release so that he can return to Australia to be with his family and for his rights and welfare to be upheld.”

Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Chum Sounry, also said on Sunday, “the Asean Chair’s special envoy, Cambodian foreign minister Prak Sokhonn hopes that senior general Min Aung Hlaing will honor his assurance with Samdech Techo [Hun Sen].”

