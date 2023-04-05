News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia’s water shortages blamed on extended dry spell

Water trucks and even fire engines deployed to distribute water amid a heat wave that’s expected to continue

Local municipal workers distribute water to villagers in Kouk Roka commune on the outskirts of Phnom Penh in Cambodia on March 27

Local municipal workers distribute water to villagers in Kouk Roka commune on the outskirts of Phnom Penh in Cambodia on March 27. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 05, 2023 06:58 AM GMT

Updated: April 05, 2023 06:59 AM GMT

Cambodian authorities have told businesses to cut down on water usage and asked farmers not to plant a second rice crop amid a chronic water shortage in Phnom Penh which has been blamed on an extended dry spell.

Residents have also been told to stock up on clean drinking water with the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority warning of low water pressure and poor quality supply through the taps, with temperatures forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius over the coming weeks.

“Participation requires everyone to stop wasting water. Use less water to wash cars and motorcycles, for watering plants, and so on,” Phnom Penh’s Deputy Governor Nuon Pharath told local media.

The water authority says water demand in Phnom Penh has increased to more than 890,000 cubic meters a day, but it could only produce about 640,000 cubic meters a day resulting in a shortage of about 250,000 cubic meters.

Water trucks and fire engines have also been deployed to suburbs and other parts of the country with no clean water. Tanks are being installed and chronic shortages are expected to last into May when the annual monsoon is due to begin.

Chronic water shortages were also recorded in the capital last year amid a three-year drought – which was declared over late last year amid heavy rains – when authorities were confident the issue would be resolved by January this year with new clean water facilities coming online.

Phase 1 of the Bakheng water treatment is scheduled to be completed shortly and phase 2 will be completed in the first quarter of 2024, adding a further 400,000 cubic meters per day to the system. Another water treatment plant is due for completion in October.

Environmentalists say the lack of water has been made all the worse by climate change and massive upstream dam construction in China and Laos where governments have, in the past, been accused of water hoarding.

Despite decades of complaints from scientists 11 dams now block the mainstream of the Mekong River in China and Laos. Another 118 dams have been built on its tributaries and yet another dam is under construction near Luang Prabang, a World Heritage Site.

Shortages occurred as the Mekong River Commission (MRC) wrapped up its latest International Conference in Vientiane admitting the region’s largest river system has serious problems with a lack of water flow, sand mining, rising salinity, plastics in the water table, and climate change.

“This situation is projected to worsen if we continue business as usual; more needs to be done,” said Bounkham Vorachit, the Laotian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

She urged the engagement of all stakeholders – including international organizations, the private sector, civil society and academia – to pay particular attention to the livelihoods of the poorest, most vulnerable residents.

“Mobilizing political will remains crucial,” Vorachit said. “Equally important is to be forward-thinking and a willingness to consider innovative ways to approach local, regional and international cooperation.”

However, the MRC has been accused of ignoring the problems and has long been criticized as “too soft” and “too weak” when dealing with the authoritarian regimes that manage the river system and big business which has profited through dam construction.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean Catholics mark Jeju Uprising anniversary Korean Catholics mark Jeju Uprising anniversary
Sri Lankan cardinal asks to oppose anti-terror bill Sri Lankan cardinal asks to oppose anti-terror bill
Satiric comic strip on police irks HK authorities Satiric comic strip on police irks HK authorities
Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’ Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’
Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest
Indonesian activists face trial after minister’s wrath Indonesian activists face trial after minister’s wrath
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Barishal

Diocese of Barishal

Barisal is a city on the banks of the Kirtankhola river in south-central Bangladesh. The largest city in the Barisal

Read more
Diocese of Kothamangalam

Diocese of Kothamangalam

Situated in the centre of Kerala, the eparchy of Kothamangalam with 4,800 square kilometers covers the taluks of

Read more
Diocese of Kandy

Diocese of Kandy

Kandy is a hilly area in the Central province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 5,620.1 square kilometers.

Read more
Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Heze Diocese covers eight counties, a district, and a development area. The Diocese was separated from the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.