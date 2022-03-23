Cambodia

Cambodia's striking casino workers boycott talks after brutal arrests

Unions allege women are being 'cursed and assaulted' by security forces outside the NagaWorld complex in Phnom Penh

Workers from the NagaWorld casino hold placards during a protest outside the National Assembly building in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on Jan. 4. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 23, 2022 08:03 AM GMT

Talks to end a three-month-old strike by casino workers were boycotted by unions after another series of “brutal mass arrests” by security forces outside the NagaWorld complex in Phnom Penh, reports say.

Around 140 striking workers demanding the reinstatement of those laid off were shoved unto buses waiting near the casino controlled by Malaysian billionaire Chen Lip Keong.

“The authorities rushed in with anger,” An Srey Pe, who was among the protesters, told Radio Free Asia (RFA). “They cursed and assaulted the women among us, but our demands continue to be the same. We will protest until we have a solution.”

The arrests were made as NagaWorld unions were preparing for the third round of talks with casino operators and the Labor Ministry aimed at ending the deadlock and long-running protests outside the complex.

Union president Chhim Sithar told Voice of Democracy that the union would boycott the final meeting because NagaWorld refused to discuss the reinstatement of laid-off workers.

She said the representatives felt there was no point attending the meetings unless the issue of reinstatement is addressed and solved.

NagaWorld management claimed they were laid off to reduce costs and offset losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

“One hundred percent, we will not attend the meeting tomorrow if the company has the same position as yesterday,” she said. “If my team goes, we go together. If not, we won’t go together.”

The Labor Ministry has said the meeting scheduled for March 23 would be the last and if a solution was not found then, the industrial dispute would be a matter for the courts.

Police have persistently detained and charged striking workers who have grabbed the attention of the US embassy and human rights groups amid allegations the authorities were using laws imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to crack down on strikers.

The US embassy said it “has serious concerns about the use of criminal charges against those peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly”.

Striking workers want improved severance pay and 365 union leaders and delegates were reinstated after they were let go in April.

NagaWorld management claimed they were laid off to reduce costs and offset losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Their punches are not meant to prevent a protest. They intended to hurt us. I am sad. We are only fighting for our livelihoods”

Unions have said about 300 casino workers wanted to leave their jobs if they were given adequate compensation and that NagaWorld could replace these workers with those who were laid off last year.

Of the 1,329 workers laid off last year, just 200 wanted to return to work.

An Srey Pe also told RFA that she was injured when the authorities pushed her against the bus and that she was sexually assaulted in the process.

Another protester also said authorities had used excessive force and added security forces were specifically targeting women.

“Their punches are not meant to prevent a protest. They intended to hurt us,” she said, adding she was hit in the face and suffered black eyes. “I am sad. We are only fighting for our livelihoods.”

