Cambodia

Cambodia’s opposition distances itself from Sam Rainsy

Candlelight Party, Buddhist clergy say they don’t support criticism of the monarch

Cambodia’s opposition distances itself from Sam Rainsy

Cambodia's opposition leader Sam Rainsy (right) arrives at Indonesia’s human rights commission office in Jakarta on Nov. 14, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 27, 2022 08:50 AM GMT

Updated: October 27, 2022 08:59 AM GMT

Opposition parties and their supporters are distancing themselves from the former leader of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) accused of insulting the monarch after he said King Norodom Sihamoni had “betrayed the nation.”

The comments by Sam Rainsy, who lives in France, came after he was sentenced in absentia to life behind bars and stripped of his political rights for promising to “cede” four Cambodian provinces to indigenous groups in Vietnam.

“The king betrays the nation, for his actions contributed to handing over Cambodian land to foreigners,” Rainsy said, according to the translation of a video provided by the semi-official Fresh News.

This prompted a series of warnings from Prime Minister Hun Sen who branded Rainsy and his family as “traitors” and warned CNRP supporters and opposition parties to cut all ties with him — in particular the Candlelight Party — which was formed out of the remnants of the CNRP.

“This is not a small matter. The Candlelight Party’s members and leaders should step back as soon as possible,” Hun Sen said. “Sam Rainsy’s action reflects the intention to overthrow the government and destroy constitutional monarchy.”

However, the Candlelight Party issued a statement on Oct 27 denying any relations with Sam Rainsy and the CNRP, which was dissolved by the courts in late 2017.

"We do not support insulting the king"

It said the party “reaffirmed its respect to the supreme role of His Majesty the King as stipulated in the constitution and its stance against anyone who intentionally insults or abuses the king and the constitutional monarchy, which is protected by the constitution.”

According to a separate dispatch, issued by the official Agence Kampuchea-Press, Hun Sen “has spoken highly” of the statement by the Candlelight Party. Cambodia introduced strict lese-majeste laws, banning all forms of criticism of the monarch, in 2018.

Thach Setha, one of two Candlelight Party vice-presidents, added that his party was no longer affiliated with Rainsy and that it did not support insulting the king.

“We do not support illegal activities and we do not support insulting the king, because the monarchy is the one which has ruled the country since the beginning of Khmer territory and is the protector of the country from foreign aggression,” he said.

Rainsy’s remarks also upset the Buddhist clergy which had taken up a petition and was co-signed by the Great Supreme Patriarch of the Mohanikaya Sect, Tep Vong, among other monks.

“We cannot accept this serious insult to the king and Prime Minister Hun Sen, the founders of peace in Cambodia,” a statement said.

The Candlelight Party emerged as this country’s main opposition party at commune elections in June and will be sorely tested by Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) next July when a national ballot is held.

The CPP has all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, hundreds of CNRP supporters have been arrested and charged with an array of offenses, including attempts to overthrow the government, with many in jail or living in exile.

