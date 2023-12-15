Cambodia’s New Year to ring in old problems

Ruling families put a well orchestrated 2023 behind them

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet (centre L) and China's Yunnan Province Governor Wang Yubo (centre R) walk during the inauguration of the Chinese-funded Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport in Siem Reap province on Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

For many Cambodians 2023 was a grinding affair. Dominated by the jailing of dissidents, a one-sided election and a father to son transfer of power, it was a year that entrenched the ruling families while opposition politicians wilted behind bars or in exile.

And while most eyes were on politics, the economy stagnated while human traffickers continued to ply their trade, resulting in co-ordinated sanctions imposed on individuals and corporate entities, as the year ended, by the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“We will not tolerate criminals and repressive regimes trampling on the fundamental rights and freedoms of ordinary people around the world,” UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said as the sanctions were imposed on Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

“I am clear that 75 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UK and our allies will continue to relentlessly pursue those who would deny people their freedom,” he said.

Elite rulings

But 2023 will be remembered as the year prime minister Hun Sen extended his long-running crackdown on dissent that resulted in his ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) again winning a one-sided election, enabling him to transfer power to his oldest son Hun Manet in August.

The script sounded like re-runs from a political soap opera: Another political party was banned. More opposition politicians were jailed, others sued for defamation and media outlets closed, often for reasons that only the CPP could understand.

The West was angered and further sanctions beckoned.

Gordon Conochie, an adjunct research fellow at La Trobe University in Melbourne and author of "A Tiger Rules the Mountain: Cambodia’s Pursuit of Democracy," said there may have been a peaceful transition of power from father to son, but the new government does not feel relaxed.

“The new Prime Minister and his young ministerial cohort are in a race to prove themselves and establish their authority. Potential rivals are watching for any stumbles, but his father remains as his ultimate protector,” he said.

Hun Manet’s first one hundred days in office were understandably taken up with augmenting a new administration whereby senior ministers handed their portfolios to their offspring and to date there are few, if any, signs that past policies will change.

NGOs and independent media organizations expect to remain curtailed. The same can be said for Western businesses, muscled out in the mid-2010s in favor of Chinese investors, and tourists who arrived in their millions — until the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in late 2019.

Authorities in Phnom Penh have waited in vain for their return.

“Prime Minister Hun Manet will hope his softer voice and grasp of socio-economic concepts will appeal to Western diplomats; put plainly, he can speak their language,” Conochie said.

“However, it is unlikely he will deviate from the CPP's established way of maintaining tight control domestically just to win friends in the West.”

No more bets no more tourists

The Chinese economy is also stumbling and Beijing is cranky with Cambodia over its failure to end human trafficking and 'slave compounds' — a point made all too clear by Chinese state censors who approved the release of the movie "No More Bets."

That movie tells the story of a Chinese pair trapped and trafficked into compounds in Southeast Asia and was a smash hit in the People’s Republic where authorities declined a Cambodian request to have the film banned. It was also blamed for frightening off Chinese tourists.

According to booking.com, hotel occupancy rates in Phnom Penh are about the same as last year when the world was moving out of the pandemic. Tourism receipts from the famed Angkor Wat temples — often touted as the world’s number one tourist attraction — for this year to October are down by 66 percent on pre-pandemic levels.

They’re disappointing numbers given the tourism sector, at its peak, employed more than 600,000 people — most of them women — and accounted for 12 percent of GDP.

Cambodia’s state media apparatus has been quick and relentless in touting the new regime’s virtues including a US$1.3 billion financial package for vulnerable families and forecast economic growth of more than six percent for the new year.

But such numbers hold little substance when 80 percent of the population lives in the informal economy and more than half the labor force relies on subsistence farming. Almost 17 percent of Cambodians live below the absolute poverty line.

Academic, Bradley Murg, an affiliate fellow with Pacific Forum, said Cambodia needs diversification in foreign direct investment and foreign aid, more so given the weak state of the Chinese economy.

“Many of us have said for years that Cambodia has put all of its eggs in the China basket. The great realization of 2023 is the basket has broken and it is notable that the royal government recognizes that the great pre-Covid Chinese economic boom is over,” he said.

New Year resolutions?

A year ago this country was coming off a diplomatic high as chair of ASEAN when it played host to international summits and the South East Asian Games, an easy run of staged events to trumpet. But what the propagandists ignored in 2023 is Cambodia’s increasing isolation.

Persistent allegations that the United States had backed an impossible attempt by opposition leader in exile, Sam Rainsy, to oust Hun Sen in 2019 were as damaging as they were unsubstantiated and the release of at least 60 political prisoners, currently being held, would help to improve relations.

They include, Theary Seng, a prominent Khmer-American lawyer who spent much of her time editing the Khmer version of the Bible before she was jailed for six years for “conspiracy to commit treason” and “incitement to create social disorder”.

United States senators are pushing for her release, alongside all other political prisoners, and have urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate her Cambodian incarceration under the Hostage-Taking Accountability Act.

Many others, including Sam Rainsy and senior opposition figure Mu Sochua, face heavy jail terms if they return from abroad and an end to the entire sorry saga — which began with the closure of the Cambodia Daily in 2017 — would not compromise Hun Manet, if the CPP is prepared to swallow its collective pride.

Ending human trafficking, scam compounds and prosecuting those responsible is a much taller order but there are signs that the new regime is taking a firmer stance amid diplomatic speculation of a bureaucratic shake-up, timed for Senate elections in late February.

“China remains the priority, with Cambodia reliant on it for investment. The government knows that this relationship comes with a cost but the benefits outweigh these. It does not see any other option and economic progress remains its justification for everything else,” Conochie said.

“There is no doubt, however, that 2023 will be looked on as importantly in Cambodian history as the election of 2013 and even the peace that came from 1993,” he added.

This was a year when Hun Sen and the CPP got what they wanted.

But what that means for the vast majority of Cambodians who fail to qualify as ruling elites will be sorely tested in 2024 when, put simply, Hun Manet and his new government must mend its fences with the United States and — at the same time — appease China.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

