Cambodia

Cambodia's main opposition party banned from election

Ruling party now expected to win every seat at upcoming poll in July

Supporters of Cambodia's main opposition Candlelight Party shout slogans from a vehicle during a rally on the last day of campaigning for the commune elections in Phnom Penh on June 3, 2022. Cambodia's National Election Committee has banned the Candlelight Party from contesting the July 23 polls for not having the right paperwork.  (Photo: AFP)

By UCAN News reporter

Published: May 16, 2023 07:27 AM GMT

Updated: May 16, 2023 07:47 AM GMT

Cambodia’s National Election Committee (NEC) has banned the main opposition Candlelight Party from contesting the July 23 polls, paving the way for the ruling party of Prime Minister Hun Sen to again win every seat in the National Assembly.

According to analysts, the NEC ruling on May 15 will guarantee a repeat performance of the 2018 election to keep intact Cambodia’s status as an absolute one-party state.

“We are now looking at a repeat of what happened in 2018,” said one analyst, who declined to be named, and added, “This country’s democratic values have evaporated.”

Another analyst, who also declined to be named, said the decision was not unexpected and was made amid allegations of harassment by Candlelight Party members, including a report by New York-based Human Rights Watch, detailing violent attacks on Candlelight Party members.

The disqualification of the Candlelight Party for not having the right paperwork will remove any political obstacles to Hun Sen’s plans to hand over power to his son, Hun Manet, after the poll, the analysts added.

The NEC said 18 political parties had been cleared to contest the poll and five parties had been asked to file additional documents.

"More than a hundred CNRP members and supporters were jailed"

Insiders of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) had expected to win 92 percent of the 125 seats, with the Candlelight Party perhaps picking up the balance after it won 22.5 percent of the overall vote in last year’s commune elections.

NEC spokesman Khorn Keomono said the Candlelight Party had failed to attach original documents regarding party registration with the Ministry of Interior. The Candlelight Party had previously said those documents were lost during a police raid on its headquarters six years ago.

A Candlelight Party spokesman said he was disappointed with the decision and would appeal to the Constitutional Council but he had “little hope that they will do us justice.”

The Candlelight Party was formed out of the remnants of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) which went tantalizingly close to winning the popular vote in 2013 but was outlawed by the courts in late 2017 after Hun Sen alleged it was plotting to oust his government.

A crackdown on dissent followed the court order. Independent media organizations were shuttered or sold to government-friendly business interests and more than a hundred CNRP members and supporters were jailed on charges ranging from incitement to treason.

Former CNRP leader, Kem Sokha, is currently serving a 27-year sentence for treason. Others, like the Khmer Bible editor, Theary Seng, are also serving lengthy jail terms, while some senior leaders, including Sam Rainsy, have fled into exile.

