Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal to rule on genocide appeal

Analysts say decision has legal implications for future genocide trials

This photo taken and released by the Extraordinary Chamber in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) on Aug 19, 2021, shows ex-Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan speaking during his appeal against life imprisonment for his role in the genocide committed by the regime, at the ECCC in Phnom Penh. (Photo: AFP)

This photo taken and released by the Extraordinary Chamber in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) on Aug 19, 2021, shows ex-Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan speaking during his appeal against life imprisonment for his role in the genocide committed by the regime, at the ECCC in Phnom Penh. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: September 16, 2022 10:10 AM GMT

The United Nations-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal will hand down its final decision on Sept 22 when it rules on an appeal launched by Khieu Samphan against his conviction for genocide and the slaughter of Muslim Chams and ethnic Vietnamese more than 40 years ago.

Khieu Samphan, the 91-year-old former head of state, was convicted of genocide alongside Nuon Chea, also known as “Brother Number 2,” in 2018 by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC).

“I cannot accept the accusation that I was involved in a plot to commit crimes against my compatriots, including the Cham or the Vietnamese,” Khieu Samphan, the last surviving senior Khmer Rouge leader, told the ECCC when launching his appeal in August last year.

“Many years of sitting as a defendant at the end of this long case, it is important for me to inform you and especially inform the Cambodian people that I never wanted to commit a crime against my compatriots or anyone else,” he said.

Nuon Chea died behind bars before his appeal could be heard.

Both former Khmer Rouge cadres had already exhausted all legal avenues for their previous 2014 convictions for crimes against humanity and regardless of the genocide ruling, Khieu Samphan will still spend the rest of his life in jail.

"Ruling in Khieu Samphan’s genocide appeal will be closely observed for its international legal implications"

They had served under Pol Pot during his bloody rule which claimed around two million lives between April 1975 and January 1979.

Vietnamese forces then crossed the border and forced the ultra-Maoists into the countryside where the conflict continued.

The Vietnamese occupation lasted 10 years but the civil war did not end until December 1998, when Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea formally surrendered to Prime Minister Hun Sen. It was only then that negotiations for a Khmer Rouge tribunal could begin with the UN.

Long-time observers said the ECCC’s ruling in Khieu Samphan’s genocide appeal will be closely observed for its international legal implications and precedents that might be set.

“That decision will have a substantial impact on both Cambodian history and international jurisprudence,” said Craig Etcheson, the author of Extraordinary Justice: Law, Politics and the Khmer Rouge Tribunals.

Six people have been convicted of genocide. The first was Jean-Paul Akayesu who was found guilty on 15 counts of genocide in September 1998, by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

"I imagine that they will ultimately uphold most of this litany of criminal conduct"

The Cambodian tribunal is also a hybrid court with the ECCC consisting of local and international judges and prosecutors who have differed over who should be charged.

“If the past is any guide, the Supreme Chamber judges will take issue with many aspects of the Trial Chamber judgment,” Etcheson said.

“But I imagine that they will ultimately uphold most of this litany of criminal conduct.”

The ECCC was created with UN backing in 2006 and has convicted just three people at a cost of more than $300 million. Former Khmer Rouge foreign minister Ieng Sary also died before he could be tried while his wife Ieng Thirith was ruled mentally unfit.

Youk Chhang, executive director of the Documentation Center of Cambodia, said Thursday’s ruling will prove a legacy for Cambodia and the UN – given the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was ratified by the General Assembly resolution in 1948.

“Because since then, only few genocides have been prosecuted,” he said.

×
Help
