Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

As poverty worsens during the pandemic, Cambodians are vulnerable to criminals luring them to work abroad

Luke Hunt Published: June 29, 2021 03:55 AM GMT

A woman prays before a monk in a Phnom Penh street. Rights groups say the economic crunch caused by Covid-19 has forced many Cambodians to chance their luck with human traffickers. (Photo: Luke Hunt/UCA News)

Cambodia has long been a magnet for human traffickers. Its porous borders, well-documented culture of impunity and an abundance of impoverished people hoping for a better life have enabled the scourge to flourish since a 30-year civil war ended in 1998.

But the situation has changed since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year when borders were closed, international flights reduced to a bare minimum and provinces locked down amid tight security.

During the initial months, human trafficking ground to a halt before re-emerging with new dynamics amid the worst economic conditions in two decades, reshaping a business model that delivers a cheap, servile workforce and women into bondage.

“Many of the former migrant workers who are stuck without work, without food and income, will seek ways to find them,” said Ou Virak, president of the Cambodian think tank Future Forum.

“Given that border crossings were made illegal, people are likely looking for an underground way to reach employment.”

More than 260,000 of Cambodia’s 16.5 million people were trapped in some form of modern-day slavery prior to the pandemic, according to the Global Slavery Index published by the Australia-based Walk Free Foundation.

There are still people who will risk arrest and infection for income

However, while the supply and demand chain was disrupted in 2020, more than 15,300 foreign nationals from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos have been arrested in Thailand for illegal entry since January this year.

About a third came from Cambodia, a major concern for health officials attempting to combat a surge in the pandemic across Indochina and Thailand.

Cambodia’s National Committee for Counter Trafficking says 85 human trafficking cases were reported in the first three months of this year, up from 58 recorded over the same three-month period a year earlier.

Chou Bun Eng, from the committee, said 100 people were arrested in relation to trafficking and that unscrupulous brokers were under a mistaken belief authorities were paying less attention to the borders because they were too busy with the pandemic.

That prompted Cambodia’s Interior Minister Sar Kheng to bolster security on the country’s 3,700-kilometer border with Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. That, however, does not resolve the core issues creating demand: a sharp rise in unemployment leading to heavy indebtedness.

“There are still people who will risk arrest and infection for income. I wouldn’t be surprised that a lot of this is still going on and has been under-reported,” Ou Virak said.

A Cambodian victim of forced marriage to a Chinese man sits with her mother on the steps of their family home in Phnom Penh in October 2018. Poverty drives many women from the Mekong region to gamble on marriage in China. (Photo: AFP)