News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia’s fifth mass dissident trial starts

Judge cites report, Facebook posts to back charges of another plot to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodia’s fifth mass dissident trial starts

Mu Sochua, together with former CNRP president Sam Rainsy and 36 other CNRP activists, has been charged with plotting to overthrow the Cambodian government under Article 453 of the Criminal Code. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 16, 2022 06:33 AM GMT

Updated: September 16, 2022 06:34 AM GMT

The fifth mass trial of supporters of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) has got underway in Phnom Penh with prosecutors citing Facebook posts and secret wiretaps to back allegations of another plot to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Judge Ouk Reth Kunthea read details of a report that “ill-intentioned tricks” were used in an attempt to topple the government by inciting and angering people into protests through a planned return by Mu Sochua, the CNRP vice-president, in 2021.

She said Mu Sochua had posted announcements on social media, including Facebook, declaring her intention to return and attend a previous hearing for similar charges being held in Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

But the judge added that her return was not successful after Mu Sochua was not allowed to board a plane because she did not have a visa issued by the Cambodian government.

Mu Sochua, former CNRP president Sam Rainsy and 36 other CNRP activists have been charged with plotting to overthrow the government under Article 453 of the Criminal Code and face further jail terms of between five and 10 years if convicted.

Both CNRP leaders — alongside more than a hundred CNRP politicians and supporters — have already been convicted and sentenced, some for decades and some in absentia, for plotting to oust Hun Sen in 2019 when Sam Rainsy made a failed bid to return to Cambodia.

“I did not commit anything as accused"

The current charges relate to an attempt by Mu Sochua to return last year and attend those court hearings. However, her Cambodian passport was canceled and she was then denied a visa for her American passport.

Sam Rainsy and Mu Sochua hold dual citizenship and fled into exile after the CNRP was dissolved by the courts in 2017, enabling Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party to win all 125 seats in the National Assembly contested at elections the following year.

Among those in court, Kong Mas denied the charges brought against him and said he not had been involved in any plot against the government and that he was arrested after traveling to Phnom Penh Municipal Court to meet with activists holding a vigil outside.

“I did not commit anything as accused,” he told the court. “This is the truth and I request the court to give me justice.”

Kong Mas was convicted by Phnom Penh Municipal Court, sentenced to 18 months in prison for “incitement” under Articles 495 and 502 of the Criminal Code and released from prison in July 2020.

He said he had not been in contact with Sam Rainsy, Mu Sochua or any other former CNRP official since his release. Nor did he harbor any intentions to harm the government.

Kong Mas also asked the judge if there were any laws that state one is guilty of plotting if attending a court hearing.

The trial was adjourned and is expected to resume on Sept. 22.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladeshi mystic confronts demons with psychiatry Bangladeshi mystic confronts demons with psychiatry
Cambodia’s fifth mass dissident trial starts Cambodia’s fifth mass dissident trial starts
Hong Kongers rush to learn new skills for life abroad Hong Kongers rush to learn new skills for life abroad
Abducted nun 'filled with gratitude' after release in Africa Abducted nun 'filled with gratitude' after release in Africa
Vietnam Church pushes first bishop's sainthood cause Vietnam Church pushes first bishop's sainthood cause
Kazakh prelate says criticisms of pope a sign of collegiality Kazakh prelate says criticisms of pope a sign of collegiality
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

May we never justify violence pope tells religious leaders

"May we never justify violence," pope tells religious leaders

Francis urges faith leaders attending Kazakhstan summit, including the deputy of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, to ensure that religion never leads to war

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.