Cambodia’s fifth mass dissident trial starts

Judge cites report, Facebook posts to back charges of another plot to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen

Mu Sochua, together with former CNRP president Sam Rainsy and 36 other CNRP activists, has been charged with plotting to overthrow the Cambodian government under Article 453 of the Criminal Code. (Photo: AFP)

The fifth mass trial of supporters of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) has got underway in Phnom Penh with prosecutors citing Facebook posts and secret wiretaps to back allegations of another plot to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Judge Ouk Reth Kunthea read details of a report that “ill-intentioned tricks” were used in an attempt to topple the government by inciting and angering people into protests through a planned return by Mu Sochua, the CNRP vice-president, in 2021.

She said Mu Sochua had posted announcements on social media, including Facebook, declaring her intention to return and attend a previous hearing for similar charges being held in Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

But the judge added that her return was not successful after Mu Sochua was not allowed to board a plane because she did not have a visa issued by the Cambodian government.

Mu Sochua, former CNRP president Sam Rainsy and 36 other CNRP activists have been charged with plotting to overthrow the government under Article 453 of the Criminal Code and face further jail terms of between five and 10 years if convicted.

Both CNRP leaders — alongside more than a hundred CNRP politicians and supporters — have already been convicted and sentenced, some for decades and some in absentia, for plotting to oust Hun Sen in 2019 when Sam Rainsy made a failed bid to return to Cambodia.

“I did not commit anything as accused"

The current charges relate to an attempt by Mu Sochua to return last year and attend those court hearings. However, her Cambodian passport was canceled and she was then denied a visa for her American passport.

Sam Rainsy and Mu Sochua hold dual citizenship and fled into exile after the CNRP was dissolved by the courts in 2017, enabling Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party to win all 125 seats in the National Assembly contested at elections the following year.

Among those in court, Kong Mas denied the charges brought against him and said he not had been involved in any plot against the government and that he was arrested after traveling to Phnom Penh Municipal Court to meet with activists holding a vigil outside.

“I did not commit anything as accused,” he told the court. “This is the truth and I request the court to give me justice.”

Kong Mas was convicted by Phnom Penh Municipal Court, sentenced to 18 months in prison for “incitement” under Articles 495 and 502 of the Criminal Code and released from prison in July 2020.

He said he had not been in contact with Sam Rainsy, Mu Sochua or any other former CNRP official since his release. Nor did he harbor any intentions to harm the government.

Kong Mas also asked the judge if there were any laws that state one is guilty of plotting if attending a court hearing.

The trial was adjourned and is expected to resume on Sept. 22.

Latest News