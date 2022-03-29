Cambodia

Cambodia's emerging opposition mulls poll boycott

Ruling Cambodian People's Party accuses opposition of 'preparing for a tantrum'

Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), gestures as he heads towards Phnom Penh Municipal Court for the resumption of his trial on treason charges on Jan. 19. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 29, 2022 09:24 AM GMT

The Candlelight Party, which has emerged as the main opposition from the ashes of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), is threatening to boycott Cambodia's June 5 commune elections amid allegations of threats and intimidation by ruling party officials.

Talk of a boycott has also strengthened as the courts wrap up mass trials of more than 100 CNRP supporters who have been charged and in many cases convicted of incitement or treason and jailed.

Former CNRP politicians and supporters who have been “rehabilitated” and joined the Candlelight Party say they have been harassed and detained by authorities in recent months.

One party activist was arrested in Oddar Meanchey province in mid-December while increasing his involvement with the Candlelight Party. Party officials say his arrest was for his alleged support for former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy, who lives in exile in France.

A month earlier, CNRP activist Sin Khon, 30, was hacked to death by a group of men armed with knives and swords as Phnom Penh was winding down after celebrating the annual Water Festival.

Candlelight first vice-president Thach Setha said the pre-election atmosphere was a challenge and his party has yet to officially announce whether it would contest the polls despite the registration of its candidates for the election.

“We have never worried about the opposition boycotting, it is their right, but the election process will continue. If they all refuse, the CPP will take all the commune council seats”

“If our members continue to be arrested and the National Election Committee (NEC) continues to reject our candidates’ applications, then we cannot participate,” Thach Setha told Voice of Democracy.

The Candlelight Party is an incarnation of the Sam Rainsy Party, which merged with the Human Rights Party to form the CNRP in 2012. The CNRP was banned in 2017 enabling the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win every seat contested at elections the following year.

Seventeen political parties are capable of contesting this year’s commune election, but the list has not been finalized by the NEC.

The CPP is expected to field candidates in all 1,652 communes –- clusters of three to 30 villages –- while the Candlelight Party has said it will contest 1,632 communes.

The League for Democracy Party, which contested commune elections in 2017, has also said it has yet to register, saying that the NEC had restricted the party’s freedom.

“Their warning is not strange. It is a preparation for a tantrum on the election results,” CPP spokesman Sok Eysan told the government-friendly Khmer Times.

“We have never worried about the opposition boycotting, it is their right, but the election process will continue. If they all refuse, the CPP will take all the commune council seats,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phnom Penh Municipal Court has adjourned the mass trial of CNRP activists who were largely detained for backing Sam Rainsy’s attempt to return to Cambodia in late 2019 when he allegedly planned to stage a popular rebellion and topple Prime Minister Hun Sen. The trial will resume on April 5.

