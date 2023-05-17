Cambodia’s election ban on opposition widely condemned

Authorities continue to insist that the Southeast Asian country is ‘liberal, pluralistic, and democratic’

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government have been cracking down on opposition politicians, dissenters and the independent media. The latest disqualification of the main opposition party from contesting the July 23 election has drawn criticism from across the globe. (Photo: AFP)

The European Union, France, Germany, Australia and pro-democracy advocates have led a sharp international rebuke of the disqualification of the main opposition Candlelight Party (CLP) from contesting Cambodia’s July 23 election.

In Phnom Penh, Australian Ambassador Justin Whyatt said his country was “deeply concerned” about the decision by the National Election Committee (NEC) which claimed the CLP’s registration forms were unacceptable, saying “Cambodian democracy is not served by this development.”

“Multiparty liberal democracy requires political parties, laws and institutions that allow various political parties to participate and compete fairly on election day,” he said. “The fact that any party cannot register to stand for election is not a democracy in Cambodia.”

A French foreign ministry statement said “France deplores the exclusion of the Candlelight Party from the upcoming legislative elections. We call on the appropriate authorities to take the necessary measures to allow this main opposition party to participate in this important democratic exercise.”

The German Foreign Office said the NEC’s disqualification “runs counter to pluralism and democratic principles” adding, “the reasons given are not convincing. We hope that due process will be respected and the decision can be reversed.”

Late Monday, the NEC said the CLP had failed to register with original documents dating back to its formation but the opposition claimed those papers were lost during a raid on its headquarters by police about six years ago.

Analysts said the NEC ruling against the CLP, which won 22.5 percent of the overall vote at last year’s Commune election, will guarantee a repeat performance of the 2018 election and keep intact Cambodia’s status as an absolute one-party state.

However, Cambodia’s foreign ministry defended the decision saying “in order to provide a free, fair, just, and transparent voting process, the NEC does not have any preferential treatment for any one political party.”

“The absence of one political party from the electoral process due to its negligence in complying with the legislation does not affect the liberal, pluralistic, and democratic nature of the country.”

It also warned: "The call for protests against the NEC's decision is a grave mistake."

CLP leaders are appealing the decision with the Constitutional Council and noted that the absence of the original documents was not an issue when the party registered for the commune elections, a point picked up by Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director for Human Rights Watch.

He said the NEC had moved the goalposts for registration in “an outrageous and unacceptable way” by arbitrarily insisting on paperwork that it did not insist the CLP meet last year, during the 2022 commune elections.

“There has been no change in the election law or relevant regulations since 2022 to justify the NEC’s politically motivated insistence that the CLP produce their original party registration document,” he said.

The CLP has already run the gauntlet of physical attacks and intimidation, baseless arrests and charges against opposition party leaders and members, and administrative and regulatory blocks against candidates.

“It’s sad and devastating for their courageous campaign to seek the support of the Cambodian people to end in such an ignominious way,” he said.

The EU, which is threatening sanctions if Cambodia fails to improve its democratic credentials, also said the NEC’s decision “is another worrying sign of shrinking space for political parties to compete in the upcoming general election.

“The European Union strongly objects to the decision,” adding, “the NEC was depriving Cambodia’s citizens of the right to choose their representatives”.

Meanwhile, the Asian Network for Free Elections said the disqualification “is both unjust and disproportionate” and ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) also condemned the decision.

“The Hun Sen regime once again shows its utter disdain for the principles of democracy and unwillingness to compete in free and fair elections,” APHR board member and former Thai minister of foreign affairs Kasit Piromya said.

“If it wants the world to take the results of the July elections seriously, the Cambodian government must halt all efforts to hamstring its opponents and instead ensure a space for all parties.”

