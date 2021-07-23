X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia's Covid-19 cases ease but economy crumbles

More than six million people in the informal sector are expected to lose their jobs

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Published: July 23, 2021 09:44 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse

Jul 22, 2021
2

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development

Jul 21, 2021
3

Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid

Jul 22, 2021
4

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Jul 21, 2021
5

Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges

Jul 21, 2021
6

Gunmen shoot radio commentator dead in Philippines

Jul 22, 2021
7

Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia

Jul 21, 2021
8

Ethiopian bishops pray for end to violence in Tigray

Jul 23, 2021
9

Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on

Jul 20, 2021
10

Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India

Jul 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Cambodia's Covid-19 cases ease but economy crumbles

A woman receives China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a pagoda in Kandal province on June 10 as part of the Cambodian government's campaign to halt the rising number of cases. (Photo: AFP)

Signs are emerging that Cambodia’s rapid vaccination rollout is having an impact with the daily number of confirmed cases falling slightly, but infection rates remain high and the death toll continues to climb with the full impact of the Delta strain yet to hit.

The seven-day average fell to 856 this week from a peak of 960 on July 7, with the daily figure consistently under 900 cases.

But there are signs that the country’s health system is overstressed, with warnings from Health Ministry secretary of state Mov Kang that lockdowns could be reimposed if people and some businesses, particularly bars, continue to flout laws designed to curb the pandemic.

“To be able to cut off the infection or to end the February 20 Community Event depends on people’s participation in the implementation of health measures, especially for the relevant authorities to inspect the places in areas with karaoke or drinking spots,” Mov Kang said.

He was referring to a break in quarantine on Feb. 20 which resulted in the spread of the Alpha variant. All 1,222 deaths have been recorded since then, with the number of Covid-19 cases spiraling to 71,244 from less than 500.

Mov Kang said imported Covid-19 cases, including the Delta strain, were threatening border provinces where migrant workers returning from Thailand had tested positive for the disease.

Rising infections and the costs incurred by the pandemic have prompted some rare criticism of the authorities inside Cambodia

In the capital, security has been beefed up with military and police conducting raids in what remains of Phnom Penh’s once bustling nightlife districts.

The economy has been smashed by the pandemic and Minister of Planning Chhay Than has said more than six million workers in the informal economy have either lost or are expected to lose their jobs due to Covid-19.

He said hardest hit were the tourism, export manufacturing and construction sectors, which together contribute more than 70 percent to economic growth and employ almost 40 percent of the workforce in a country of 16.5 million people.

“Because of the transmission of Covid-19, nearly 3,000 businesses in the tourism sector have suspended activities, leading to a loss of 45,000 jobs,” Chhay Than said. “Workers in the informal sector, estimated to be 6.1 million people, have lost or will lose their jobs.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Rising infections and the costs incurred by the pandemic have prompted some rare criticism of the authorities inside Cambodia.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr. Or Vandine recently reprimanded her critics, telling them “that if they could not help, they should not stir the waters or disrupt the treatment of Covid-19 patients.”

Also Read

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case
Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Vietnam religious volunteers set off to care for Covid victims
Vietnam religious volunteers set off to care for Covid victims
Philippine bishops pledge to follow pope's liturgy changes
Philippine bishops pledge to follow pope's liturgy changes
Covid-ravaged Indonesia bars entry to foreigners
Covid-ravaged Indonesia bars entry to foreigners
Religions unite to fight Covid as Myanmar crisis worsens
Religions unite to fight Covid as Myanmar crisis worsens

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
India rescuers hunt for survivors as landslide toll hits 45
Jul 24, 2021
Role reversal: Developing nations show compassion for flood-hit Germany
Jul 24, 2021
Report that led to US priest's resignation prompts ethics questions
Jul 24, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus on world day for elderly
Jul 24, 2021
Venezuelan president hits back at Vatican official's 'letter full of poison'
Jul 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Jul 22, 2021
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021

Features

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
Thai regime ramps up efforts to silence critics
Jul 23, 2021
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Jul 23, 2021
Kindness shines amid floods and pandemic in Vietnam
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Summer Olympics the party will have to wait

The Summer Olympics: the party will have to wait
Olympic Games amid Tokyo Archdioceses Covidrelated ban on visitors to churches

Olympic Games amid Tokyo Archdiocese's Covid-related ban on visitors to churches
Calls in France for independent commission of women in the Church

Calls in France for independent commission of women in the Church
Monsengwo entombed in Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral

Monsengwo entombed in Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral
Allowing meaning to penetrate

Allowing “meaning” to penetrate

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 23 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 23 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be a solid witness to Your love in this world

Lord, help me to be a solid witness to Your love in this world
Make us Jesus vigilant against the enemy

Make us Jesus vigilant against the enemy
Saint Charbel Makhluf | Saint of the Day

Saint Charbel Makhluf | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.