News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian woman jailed for selling dodgy milk powder

Parents awarded up to $20,000 in compensation by importer of Nutrilatt milk powder after babies fell ill

Cambodian woman jailed for selling dodgy milk powder

Cambodian women with their babies in front of Kantha Bopha Hospital in Phnom Penh. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 05, 2022 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: April 05, 2022 05:48 AM GMT

Twenty-two Cambodian parents will be paid between US$10,000 and $20,000 each after a businesswoman sold them poor-quality milk powder that made their babies sick, ending a two-year court battle which according to one mother was full of “pain and sorrow.”

Khon Keokesey was sentenced to 10 months in prison after the Consumer Protection and Fraud Repression Department found that six batches of Nutrilatt formula milk powder were iron deficient, resulting in the infants becoming ill.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court ordered her to pay 22 parents of 24 infants the compensation, which fell short of expectations. Parents had sought between $220,000 and $300,000 but said they would accept the decision as they wanted an end to the issue.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The case has dragged on for two years and I decided to accept the compensation although it doesn’t meet my expectations,” mother Chan Phalkun said. “The court decided in accordance with the facts and evidence, and I suppose it cannot go beyond the $10,000 and $20,000.”

Khon Keokesey was charged with false or fraudulent advertising under Articles 21 and 63 of the Law on the Management of Quality and Safety of Products and Services.

The court heard that the use of very low levels of iron and zinc in the milk products was not good for children and could cause them to become anaemic and susceptible to disease.

“I advertised the milk as quality products because I trusted the Malaysian company’s certificate. But I did not know that the quality of milk products was not as advertised until my customers decided to sue me”

“It’s difficult when I have to attend the court case which has been going on for two years as I also have my work to look into. I am happy that the court has made its verdict,” Yuth Rithy, who accepted $13,000 in compensation, told the Khmer Times.

The payouts were the equivalent of around 10 years' average pay in Cambodia where gross domestic product per capita is about $1,500 a year.

Khon Keokesey told the judge that her company had imported milk products for about a decade from a Malaysia-based factory without problems and that the products had been certified by Cambodian authorities.

“I advertised the milk as quality products because I trusted the Malaysian company’s certificate,” she told the court. “But I did not know that the quality of milk products was not as advertised until my customers decided to sue me.”

A mother of twins, Liv Samnang, had demanded $300,000 in compensation and said she would accept the court’s verdict but added the jail sentence imposed on the importer was too lenient because she had caused so many children to fall sick.

“I can now concentrate on my twins. I am accepting the compensation as it is time to forgive, forget and move on with the lesson learnt,” she said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Singapore's 'freeze and share' conundrum faces would-be mothers Singapore's 'freeze and share' conundrum faces would-be mothers
Korean Christians join prayer campaign to oppose abortion Korean Christians join prayer campaign to oppose abortion
Vandal targets Catholic church's statues in Bangladesh Vandal targets Catholic church's statues in Bangladesh
Timor-Leste mourns Portuguese missionary teacher Timor-Leste mourns Portuguese missionary teacher
Swiss Church to open historic sex abuse study Swiss Church to open historic sex abuse study
Cambodia's striking casino workers petition govt to end violence Cambodia's striking casino workers petition govt to end violence

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Women Church and ministry in the West African context

Women, Church and ministry in the West African context

Pastoral ministry is a privileged place for women's leadership within the Protestant Methodist Church of Benin (EPMB)

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.