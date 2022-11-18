News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian wildlife official arrested in US

Masphal Kry, 46, was arrested in New York and is among eight people charged with alleged smuggling of wild long-tailed macaques

Cambodian wildlife official arrested in US

A Celebes crested macaque in a cage during a press conference by the Nature Conservation Agency and police showing protected endemic animals seized from illegal traders at the regional police headquarters in Surabaya on Aug. 26. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: November 18, 2022 05:54 AM GMT

Updated: November 18, 2022 05:57 AM GMT

A Cambodian government wildlife official has been arrested in New York for alleged involvement in the smuggling of wild long-tailed macaques, an endangered species.

Masphal Kry, 46, was arrested Wednesday and is among eight people charged with smuggling and conspiracy to violate the US Endangered Species Act, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Kry stands accused of involvement in the purchase of macaques captured in national parks and other protected areas for delivery to breeding facilities where they received false permits for export to the United States and elsewhere.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"The practice of illegally taking them from their habitat to end up in a lab is something we need to stop," said Juan Antonio Gonzalez, US attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Kry's co-defendants are another Cambodian government wildlife official and six other individuals associated with a Hong Kong-based company that breeds monkeys for labs.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Tributes pour in for champion of China’s political reforms Tributes pour in for champion of China’s political reforms
UN calls for protection of Myanmar minority rights UN calls for protection of Myanmar minority rights
Cambodian wildlife official arrested in US Cambodian wildlife official arrested in US
Upstarts challenge elderly elite in Nepal election Upstarts challenge elderly elite in Nepal election
West must act to stop terrorism, Nigerian bishop says West must act to stop terrorism, Nigerian bishop says
Church leaders raise concerns before FIFA World Cup Qatar Church leaders raise concerns before FIFA World Cup Qatar
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.