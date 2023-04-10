Cambodian protests shut down amid heavy security

Khmer New Year, South East Asian Games and elections are testing authorities

Cambodian workers decorate a street for the Sangkanta festival, which will mark the Year of the Rabbit, in Phnom Penh on April 8. (Photo:AFP)

A rare but short-lived opposition protest was shut down by Cambodian authorities over Easter with security beefed up across the country ahead of Khmer New Year celebrations, preparations for the South East Asian Games, and the July 23 national elections.

Interior Minister Sar Kheng appealed to all political parties to maintain public order so that the electoral process can run without violence, shortly before police dispersed around 100 supporters of the opposition Candlelight Party who rallied outside their headquarters in Phnom Penh.

The Good Friday protest was a rare event given the long-running political crackdown, initiated by Prime Minister Hun Sen in 2017, alleging a color revolution aimed at toppling his government was in the offing by the now outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

Thorn Chantha, president of the Candlelight Party’s youth wing, told Radio Free Asia (RFA) that authorities had refused his party permission to stage political rallies at Freedom Park in the capital, where protests used to be held.

“We also would like the political space to be opened ahead of the election to show the international and national community [that this] is acceptable,” he said. “There should be fair competition.”

Only Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) is capable of winning the election. Party insiders expect the CPP will win 92 percent of the 125 seats in the National Assembly with the Candlelight Party — forged out of the remnants of the CNRP — perhaps picking up the balance.

"Anyone who betrays the nation or destroys peace must not be tolerated"

Topping the list of 12 new CPP candidates is Hun Sen’s oldest son Hun Manet who is widely expected to take over as prime minister, possibly in the second half of 2024, amid a “generational change” in leadership that includes most ministerial portfolios.

Absent from the election will be former CNRP leader Kem Sokha, who last week lodged an appeal against his 27-year sentence for treason. Also before the courts is former CNRP member Hun Kosal on charges of insulting the monarch, and high profile trade unionist Chhim Sithar.

“She is in good spirits,” one source said of Chhim Sithar who campaigned for better severance pay during a dispute with the NagaWorld Casino. “But her court case is expected to be a drawn out and a closely watched affair given the election is just three months away.”

Hun Sen has ordered increased security ahead of the May 5-17 South East Asian Games which is widely expected to carry through to the poll, warning “anyone who betrays the nation or destroys peace must not be tolerated.”

“They are also banned from joining the democratic process,” he said last week.

The protest was initiated as Cambodians began vacating Phnom Penh.

Most of the 2.6 million people who work in Phnom Penh — which is suffering from chronic water shortages amid an extended heat wave — are heading back to their villages for the Khmer New Year holidays.

Additionally, the government has announced school holidays will be extended until May 14, three days before the SEA Games closing ceremony is held. Campaigning for the July 23 poll will begin shortly afterward.

