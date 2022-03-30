News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian police to repatriate 3,000 Thai online scammers

Thai government expected to send naval vessel to take home detained nationals

Cambodian police to repatriate 3,000 Thai online scammers

The Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville has become notorious for organized crime. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 30, 2022 08:36 AM GMT

Cambodian police say they are ready to coordinate the repatriation of between 2,800 and 3,000 Thai nationals detained after working in illegal online scam operations  — some of whom were duped — and are currently being housed in compounds.

Thai officials are expected to arrive in Cambodia this weekend and national police spokesperson Chhay Kim Khoeun told Voice of Democracy (VOD) that authorities would work with their Thai counterparts once they received a formal request.

“We need to cooperate because we are neighboring countries and also members of the same ASEAN police,” he said, referring to the Association of South East Asian Nations.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Second, this crime is a crime within areas that need cooperation, like human trafficking, human confinement and illegal border crossings. These are sectors that require cooperation.”

The Bangkok Post has reported that Thai police are firming up a plan with Cambodian authorities to arrest Thais working as call center scammers and the Royal Thai Navy is expected to send a ship to bring them back to Thailand.

In Thailand, assistant national police chief Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn said he would lead a team of senior police and fly to Phnom Penh and other cities on April 2 to take part in an operation expected to last several days.

“Workers who escape report having faced physical and mental threats and violence at the hands of their captors”

He added that Thai nationals would be released from compounds and would later be screened in Thailand before a decision is made over whether to take any legal action.

A source at the Immigration Bureau has also said that not all Thais employed by call center gangs in Cambodia had been duped and forced to work there.

The reports said more than 90 percent of Thais had crossed the border to Cambodia of their own accord and consented to working for the gangs.

Two weeks ago, 35 civil society groups told the Cambodian government to address the crisis of “forced labor, slavery and torture” after the embassies of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan and China warned its citizens against “such situations” in the country.

Reports indicated that thousands of people, mostly foreign nationals, had been kidnapped, trafficked or tricked into accepting jobs in Cambodia only to find themselves detained in large compounds and forced to work.

That work included online scam operations targeting foreign nationals outside the country, primarily based in the southern port town of Sihanoukville. Similar abuses had been reported in Phnom Penh, Pursat, Koh Kong and other provinces.

“Workers who escape report having faced physical and mental threats and violence at the hands of their captors,” the group of 35 said.

For decades Sihanoukville has had a notorious reputation as a haven for criminals who operate with impunity. But the problems have escalated since the mid-2010s when Chinese investors began spending billions of dollars transforming the port city into a metropolis built on gambling.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will Pope Francis apologize to Canada's indigenous people? Will Pope Francis apologize to Canada's indigenous people?
Crimes against indigenous women go unpunished in Bangladesh Crimes against indigenous women go unpunished in Bangladesh
Christians accused of religious conversion in India Christians accused of religious conversion in India
Catholic center to assist disadvantaged students in Macau Catholic center to assist disadvantaged students in Macau
Cambodia cracks down on illegal fishing, land grabbing Cambodia cracks down on illegal fishing, land grabbing
Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The Vatican issues text on schools and Catholic identity

The Vatican issues text on schools and “Catholic identity”

A new instruction tries to present a balanced vision of what Church-run institutions should look like

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.