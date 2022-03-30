Cambodia

Cambodian police to repatriate 3,000 Thai online scammers

Thai government expected to send naval vessel to take home detained nationals

The Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville has become notorious for organized crime. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 30, 2022 08:36 AM GMT

Cambodian police say they are ready to coordinate the repatriation of between 2,800 and 3,000 Thai nationals detained after working in illegal online scam operations — some of whom were duped — and are currently being housed in compounds.

Thai officials are expected to arrive in Cambodia this weekend and national police spokesperson Chhay Kim Khoeun told Voice of Democracy (VOD) that authorities would work with their Thai counterparts once they received a formal request.

“We need to cooperate because we are neighboring countries and also members of the same ASEAN police,” he said, referring to the Association of South East Asian Nations.

“Second, this crime is a crime within areas that need cooperation, like human trafficking, human confinement and illegal border crossings. These are sectors that require cooperation.”

The Bangkok Post has reported that Thai police are firming up a plan with Cambodian authorities to arrest Thais working as call center scammers and the Royal Thai Navy is expected to send a ship to bring them back to Thailand.

In Thailand, assistant national police chief Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn said he would lead a team of senior police and fly to Phnom Penh and other cities on April 2 to take part in an operation expected to last several days.

“Workers who escape report having faced physical and mental threats and violence at the hands of their captors”

He added that Thai nationals would be released from compounds and would later be screened in Thailand before a decision is made over whether to take any legal action.

A source at the Immigration Bureau has also said that not all Thais employed by call center gangs in Cambodia had been duped and forced to work there.

The reports said more than 90 percent of Thais had crossed the border to Cambodia of their own accord and consented to working for the gangs.

Two weeks ago, 35 civil society groups told the Cambodian government to address the crisis of “forced labor, slavery and torture” after the embassies of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan and China warned its citizens against “such situations” in the country.

Reports indicated that thousands of people, mostly foreign nationals, had been kidnapped, trafficked or tricked into accepting jobs in Cambodia only to find themselves detained in large compounds and forced to work.

That work included online scam operations targeting foreign nationals outside the country, primarily based in the southern port town of Sihanoukville. Similar abuses had been reported in Phnom Penh, Pursat, Koh Kong and other provinces.

“Workers who escape report having faced physical and mental threats and violence at the hands of their captors,” the group of 35 said.

For decades Sihanoukville has had a notorious reputation as a haven for criminals who operate with impunity. But the problems have escalated since the mid-2010s when Chinese investors began spending billions of dollars transforming the port city into a metropolis built on gambling.

