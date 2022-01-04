X
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Cambodia

Cambodian police arrest striking casino workers

NagaWorld casino insists 365 unionists and delegates were laid off due to the pandemic

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: January 04, 2022 05:35 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2022 05:47 AM GMT

Cambodian police arrest striking casino workers

A boy on roller skates crosses a street near the NagaWorld casino in Phnom Penh. (Photo: AFP)

At least nine people have been charged with inciting riots and causing serious social unrest amid a strike by 2,000 Cambodian casino workers who are demanding the reinstatement of union leaders and delegates who were laid off.

Police said six were arrested and sent to Phnom Penh Municipal Court for violating articles 494 and 495 of the penal code while three escaped and were charged in absentia.

“We are deeply disappointed and condemn the actions of the authorities responsible,” said the Independent Democracy of Informal Economy Association (IDEA).

It said the authorities had failed to carry out their role and fulfill their duties under the law to protect the security of peaceful strikers and demanded their immediate release.

Striking workers want 365 union leaders and delegates reinstated after they were let go in April, with NagaWorld casino management claiming they were laid off to reduce costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, those who were laid off have not accepted severance packages under a mutual separation plan, claiming the company’s offer was inadequate.

We urge NagaWorld to return to the negotiating table and find a peaceful solution

Phnom Penh City Hall has repeatedly warned workers their protests were illegal and a threat to public order and social security and says striking leaders had not heeded police instructions and continued to protest outside NagaWorld for another 13 days.

Police said the nine people arrested were Chhim Sithor, Ry Sovandy, Son Sreypech, Hay Sopheap, Khlaing Soben, Touch Serey Meas, Chhim Sokhon, Sok Narith and Sok Kongkea.

IDEA said workers were exercising the fundamental right of all trade unions to strike as their last option, which is protected by the constitution, labor law, the law on trade unions and other laws governing the activities of unions registered with the labor ministry.

“We urge NagaWorld to return to the negotiating table and find a peaceful solution,” it said.

NagaCorp is the largest of its kind in the country and enjoys a gaming monopoly within a 200-kilometer exclusivity zone around Phnom Penh. It is controlled by Malaysian businessman Chen Lip Keong, whose worth has been estimated by Forbes magazine at US$6.3 billion.

IDEA called on all public, national and international organizations working on human and labor rights and the Federation of International Trade Unions to closely monitor the situation.

