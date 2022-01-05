X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian police allege casino protest funded by foreigners

Union leader arrested as US embassy urges authorities to respect free speech

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: January 05, 2022 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
2

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
3

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
4

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
5

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
6

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
7

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
8

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
9

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
10

No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks

Jan 3, 2022
Support UCA News
Cambodian police allege casino protest funded by foreigners

Police block workers from the NagaWorld casino taking part in a protest outside the National Assembly in Phnom Penh on Jan. 4 demanding the reinstatement of colleagues who were laid off last year. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian authorities have claimed protests outside a Phnom Penh casino where workers are demanding the reinstatement of union leaders are being funded by foreign and local NGOs and have arrested a senior organizer.

Police said Chhim Sithar, leader of the protests in front of NagaWorld, was arrested and accused of inciting serious social unrest in violation of articles 494 and 495 of the penal code after repeated warnings to halt the demonstrations.

Another two union leaders, Sok Kongkea and Sok Narith, were also detained on Jan. 4. The three had been in hiding after being charged with inciting unlawful protests and their arrests prompted the US embassy into urging respect for the rights of workers.

“We are following closely the troubling arrests of NagaWorld union members for their peaceful expression and urge authorities to hear citizens, not silence them,” the embassy said in a statement. “Freedom of speech, assembly and association are guaranteed in the Cambodian constitution.”

About 2,000 striking workers have persistently protested outside the NagaWorld casino demanding the reinstatement of 365 union leaders and delegates who were laid off in April last year in what the company said was a necessary cost-cutting measure due to the pandemic.

At least 15 protesters have been arrested in recent days and charged with inciting riots and causing serious social unrest before Phnom Penh Municipal Court. The strike is now in its 19th day.

The authorities found several bank transactions made to the bank accounts of protest leader Chhim Sithar and entourages

Sources told Radio Free Asia that pregnant women were among those arrested and had been taken by truck to the headquarters of Phnom Penh municipal police.

In a separate press conference, Phnom Penh deputy police commissioner Major General Bun Sosikha claimed protests — a rare event in Cambodia — were being funded by foreign and local NGOs after evidence was found on mobile phones and computers held by those detained.

“The authorities found several bank transactions made to the bank accounts of protest leader Chhim Sithar and entourages,” Sosikha said.

Deputy prosecutor Seng Hieng said that three transactions worth US$5,000 each were made and authorities believed further financial transfers had also been made. The source of the financing was not revealed.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Cambodian government initially launched a crackdown on opposition dissent ahead of elections in 2018 and in November Prime Minister Hun Sen warned he “will do what it takes” to eliminate protests while hosting the ASEAN meet in 2022.

Claims of offshore funding for political purposes have been a constant in recent years and a source of irritation for the government, which has also claimed that opposition politicians in exile, backed by foreign money, were attempting to topple the government.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippines' Black Nazarene feast falls victim to Covid surge
Philippines' Black Nazarene feast falls victim to Covid surge
Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree
Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree
Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate
Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate
Catholic volunteers do God's work for Covid patients in Vietnam
Catholic volunteers do God's work for Covid patients in Vietnam
Myanmar has 'ingredients for civil war,' Cambodia warns
Myanmar has 'ingredients for civil war,' Cambodia warns
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani Christians rejoice over 'liberation' of college
Jan 5, 2022
Philippines' Black Nazarene feast falls victim to Covid surge
Jan 5, 2022
Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins
Jan 5, 2022
Indian Christians demand fair probe into church attack
Jan 5, 2022
Indian 'prophet' stuns politician with surprise gift
Jan 5, 2022
Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree
Jan 5, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021
World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights
Dec 30, 2021

Features

Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
US-China showdown over religion may intensify
Jan 3, 2022
Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China
Dec 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A synodal Church and options for change

A synodal Church and options for change
Christians are a gift for Israel says countrys president

"Christians are a gift for Israel," says country’s president

Cardinal Sarah blasts Guineas military junta

Cardinal Sarah blasts Guinea’s military junta
Popes prayer intention for January For those who suffer religious persecution

Pope's prayer intention for January: For those who suffer religious persecution
The popes uphill battle to reform the Roman Curia

The pope's uphill battle to reform the Roman Curia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.