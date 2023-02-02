News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home

Hun Sen says former opposition supporters will not be prosecuted, calls such fears 'unfounded propaganda'

Customers look at roast pigs for sale at a market in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebrations in Phnom Penh on Jan. 21

Customers look at roast pigs for sale at a market in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebrations in Phnom Penh on Jan. 21. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 02, 2023 10:58 AM GMT

Prime Minister Hun Sen has called on former supporters of the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) to return home for the South East Asian Games and Khmer New Year, adding they will not be prosecuted.

According to the pro-government Fresh News, Hun Sen had been told former opposition supporters “did not dare to return home as they will be arrested upon standing on Cambodian soil.”

The Khmer New Year will be celebrated from April 14 to 16, followed by the South East Asian Games on May 5-17, and national elections to be held on July 23.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Hun Sen said fears among the diaspora that they would be arrested were unfounded and were based on propaganda spread by the CNRP, which was outlawed by the courts in late 2017.

“This is Cambodia, a country for all. You will not be arrested without an arrest warrant. Please return home. Stop believing in the propaganda,” he said during a meeting with high school students.

Hundreds of CNRP supporters have been rounded up and many jailed on charges ranging from incitement to plotting to overthrow the government, including opposition supporters and politicians living in exile who have been convicted and handed heavy sentences in absentia.

The Candlelight Party has since emerged from the remnants of the CNRP, but its senior leaders have faced defamation lawsuits and judicial seizure of their family homes.

Candlelight Party supreme advisor, Kong Korm, also announced in a letter on Feb. 2 that he would quit the party after Hun Sen decided not to proceed with a US$500,000 lawsuit.

He thanked Hun Sen for dropping the suit adding: "I would like to acknowledge and apologize to Samdech (Hun Sen) and the leaders of the Cambodian People's Party who feel that my past gestures and actions affected the honor and dignity as well as the peace of society.

“After examining the past and considering the new world order and the geopolitical context and Cambodian politics, which is paying attention to the next generation of politicians, I, Kong Korm, decided to end my role as the supreme advisor of the Candlelight Party from now on.”

However, controversial trade unionist and outspoken political activist, Rong Chhun, has announced his intention to enter politics with the Candlelight Party and run in the July parliamentary elections.

Rong Chhun was previously jailed for incitement to disturb social stability after he issued a statement claiming that Cambodia was ceding border territory to Vietnam, a potentially explosive issue in this country.

Meanwhile, another union leader, Chhim Sithar, who has led striking workers at the NagaWorld casino in Phnom Penh and is currently in detention, has been named as one of 10 recipients of the Human Rights Defender Awards by the United States State Department.

“This prestigious award recognizes courageous individuals who show exceptional valor and leadership in advocating for the promotion and protection of universally recognized human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the State Department said in a statement.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea
Indian taxmen raid premises of evangelical pastors Indian taxmen raid premises of evangelical pastors
Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance
Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home
Murdered Filipino's family rejects Kuwait ‘blood money’ Murdered Filipino's family rejects Kuwait ‘blood money’
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency Myanmar junta extends state of emergency
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jhansi

Diocese of Jhansi

Jhansi diocese is in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. It has an area of 29,418 square kilometers with seven civil

Read more
Diocese of Punalur

Diocese of Punalur

Punalur diocese is located in the southern Kerala. It is one of the oldest Catholic centers. The diocese is bound in

Read more
Diocese of Vijayapuram

Diocese of Vijayapuram

Vijayapuram diocese belonging to the Latin Rite comprises an area of 9000 square kilometers. Vijayapuram diocese was

Read more
Diocese of Kiayi

Diocese of Kiayi

The diocese of Chiayi covers 2,442 square kilometers and includes Chiayi city and the counties of Chiayi and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.