News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’

Misogynistic attacks on VOD reporter unlikely to get a hearing

Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’

In this file photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen arrives to attend the EU-ASEAN summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. Cambodia's strongman leader ordered the shutdown of one of the country's few remaining local independent media outlets on Feb. 12 after taking issue with a news report about his son. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: February 21, 2023 08:39 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2023 08:47 AM GMT

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has lashed out at a group of 40 non-government organizations (NGOs) who have urged legal action against an online celebrity for “misogynistic” online attacks on a reporter amid the shutting down of a Church-backed independent news outlet.

Hun Sen told a graduation ceremony at the Human Resource University that the group of 40 had ignored insults hurled against his wife and sister-in-law, Bun Sotha, who passed away on Feb. 3.

“I was saddened by the loss of my wife’s sister and at the same time, my wife and my family were insulted. Pheng Vannak slightly offended the former VOD [Voice of Democracy] female employee, but the 40 NGOs took serious action against him,” government mouthpiece Fresh News reported.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The government-friendly Khmer Times quoted him as saying: “My sister-in-law died, my wife was insulted. My family and I were insulted. You [the NGOs] did not come out to protect us. So in the future, do not practice double standards.”

“Why do you only protect women who support the opposition, and not women on the government’s side?” Hun Sen asked.

It was not immediately clear what insults Hun Sen was referring to. Former members of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) and the opposition Candlelight Party paid their respects to Bun Sotha on Feb. 7 which was covered by the government-friendly press.

However, former CNRP leader in exile Sam Rainsy reportedly made some comments about Bun Sotha’s former husband, Kov Samuth, who was gunned down in 1996, and this is subject to legal action in the French courts. 

The group of 40 included a diverse group of trade unions, human rights activists, Transparency International, Action Aid and the Cambodian Youth Network who were angered by the online celebrity Pheng Vannak and a barrage of insults that were aimed at a female reporter from VOD.

Of the many offensive quotes attributed to Pheng Vannak, the group of 40 singled out: “As a pretty young girl, but with a wild character… With such a cheap character, whoever marries you, would be finished….”

They asked that government ministers “take firm legal action against Mr. Pheng Vannak to provide justice to the woman who is being abused and persecuted and to set a good example in society.”

The tirade was one of many launched by government sycophants after Hun Sen ordered the Feb. 6 closure of VOD amid a disputed quote in regards to who signed off on an aid package for Turkey.

In 2009, the former Minister of Women’s Affairs, Mu Sochua, who later joined the opposition ranks sued Hun Sen for the equivalent of 12 cents after the prime minister labeled her “strong legs,” a highly derogatory term for women in Cambodian society.

It was a symbolic protest and was struck down by the courts. Hun Sen responded with his own defamation suit, alleging that her lawsuit unfairly disparaged him. Mu Sochua went to jail as a result.

Cambodian courts have had a hectic few years prosecuting opposition supporters.

Its judicial system is ranked second last on the World Justice Project 2022 Rule of Law Index, at 139 out of 140 countries, one place behind Afghanistan and one place above Venezuela. Cambodian officials dispute the ranking.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’ Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’
Filipino bishop seeks more school counselors to fight bullying Filipino bishop seeks more school counselors to fight bullying
Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan
Bangladesh govt shuts down opposition newspaper Bangladesh govt shuts down opposition newspaper
Suspect arrested in murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop Suspect arrested in murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop
Ukrainian Catholics hail Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv Ukrainian Catholics hail Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Qiqihar

Apostolic Prefecture of Qiqihar

In a land area of approximately 213,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Yokohama

Diocese of Yokohama

In a land area of 27,051 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Nagano and Yamanashi

Read more
Diocese of Mysore

Diocese of Mysore

In a land area of 21,051 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four districts of Mysore, Mandya, Coorg and

Read more
Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

The Muvattupuzha diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Muvattupuzha comprises civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.