Cambodian PM shuts independent news outlet

Voice of Democracy upsets Hun Sen with a reference to his son and political heir

An employee is seen outside the office of online media outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) in Phnom Penh on Feb. 13 after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said VOD would have its operating license revoked. Cambodia's strongman leader late on Feb. 12 ordered the shutdown of one of the country's few remaining local independent media outlets after taking issue with a news report about his son. (Photo: AFP)

Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered the independent news outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) to close after it apparently claimed his son and heir to Cambodia’s top job, Hun Manet, had signed off on an assistance package to Turkey.

Initially, Hun Sen had requested an apology on Sunday morning after returning from China but last night ordered its closure.

The Ministry of Information then revoked the license held by the Cambodia Centre for Independent Media (CCIM), which was responsible for VOD alleging “gross professional misconduct.” It was ordered to close by 10 a.m. on Feb. 13.

According to Fresh News, VOD published an article on Feb. 9 titled “Government officials say that Manet's role on behalf of his father in providing aid to Turkey is not wrong.”

“In this article, the journalists interviewed civil society organizations and government officials to express their views on the case. However, there are no documents showing that Manet signed the aid agreement to Turkey,” Fresh News said.

It related to a Cambodian decision to donate US$100,000 in humanitarian aid to Turkey as part of the ongoing relief efforts to rescue victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake which has so far claimed more than 28,000 lives.

"The offending story was removed from VOD’s website"

"Is the accusation against Hun Manet a political attack or an unintended mistake?" Hun Sen asked on Feb. 11. “I spare 72 hours for a public apology, both to the Royal Government and to Manet.”

On that basis, the apology was due by Tuesday and Hun Sen said the “government's lawyer is ready to file a complaint to the court in case VOD refuses to apologize.”

Fresh News — a semi-official government online publication — said the story was not only about “Hun Manet but the whole government’s management of the national budget” as only “the prime minister has the right to allocate budget under the National Budget Law.”

The offending story was removed from VOD’s website and by Monday morning its website could not be accessed.

Hun Manet is slated to take over as prime minister after the July national elections, which the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) is expected to win handsomely following a relentless six-year crackdown on dissent, the media and opposition politicians through the courts.

Mass trials have convicted more than 100 people on charges ranging from incitement to plotting to overthrow the government. Others have faced criminal defamation charges.

The crackdown was launched after Hun Sen alleged a color revolution was attempting to oust him from power. In late 2017, the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) was outlawed by the courts and the CPP won every seat contested at elections the following year.

Arrests and criminal proceedings escalated after former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy, who lives in France, threatened to return to Cambodia, stage a popular rebellion and oust Hun Sen.

