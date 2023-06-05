News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian PM refuses pardon for Khmer Bible editor

Khmer-born American lawyer, Theary Seng, will never be tolerated, Hun Sen says

Cambodian-US human rights advocate, Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police after being found guilty of treason in her trial in front of the Phnom Penh municipal court on June 14, 2022

Cambodian-US human rights advocate, Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police after being found guilty of treason in her trial in front of the Phnom Penh municipal court on June 14, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 05, 2023 04:16 AM GMT

Updated: June 05, 2023 04:17 AM GMT

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ruled out a pardon for a Khmer Bible editor currently serving a six year sentence for treason after she backed former opposition leader Sam Rainsy and the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP). 

Theary Seng, also a Khmer-born American lawyer, lost her appeal in Cambodia’s Supreme Court in October last year, when Judge Kong Srim claimed her release would affect public order. 

The United States has urged the government to release her, but according to a dispatch from the government mouthpiece Fresh News, Hun Sen said he does not trust any foreigners who like to disturb other countries, or aim to overthrow the legitimate governments.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

“If any individual receives intervention from foreigners, that individual will never be tolerated or pardoned, for instance, Seng Theary,” Hun Sen said on Saturday while meeting about 17,000 workers in southeast Kandal province.

She was one of more than 120 people charged in three mass trials that followed Sam Rainsy’s failed bid to return to Cambodia in late 2019 when he promised to oust Hun Sen.

However, that attempt was thwarted by airlines who refused to let him board and last week the CNRP leader in exile and his entourage were expelled from Malaysia for allegedly plotting “social chaos” ahead of a July 23 general election.

"We are living in a dictatorship"

The CNRP was outlawed in late 2017, enabling Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win every seat contested at elections the following year.

CNRP supporters who survived the crackdown then re-emerged as the Candlelight Party (CLP), which won about 22 percent of the overall vote at commune elections last year and intended to contest next month’s national election.

However, the CLP was disqualified last month after the National Election Committee (NEC) ruled its registration forms were unacceptable because they did not include original documents regarding its formation. The CLP says those documents were lost during a police raid six years ago. 

Following her conviction, Theary Seng was moved from a prison in Phnom Penh to another in Preah Vihear, in the remote north, after prison officers lodged complaints saying that she could incite other female prisoners.

“This regime will not let me go free,” she said ahead of the initial verdict last June. “It will be an unfair and unjust verdict, because I am innocent, the others charged with me are innocent. But we are living in a dictatorship.”

Others currently facing lengthy jail terms include former CNRP president Kem Sokha who is currently serving a 27-year sentence, also for treason. Sam Rainsy has been sentenced to life plus many decades in absentia on charges ranging from treason to incitement and defamation.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Catholic religious speak, despite bishops’ silence Indian Catholic religious speak, despite bishops’ silence
Indian court rejects Catholic bishop's bail plea Indian court rejects Catholic bishop's bail plea
Catholic priests attacked in northern India Catholic priests attacked in northern India
Taiwan vigil remembers Tiananmen tragedy victims Taiwan vigil remembers Tiananmen tragedy victims
Indian relgious asked to stand up against organized violence Indian relgious asked to stand up against organized violence
Sri Lankan Christians join Buddhists in Poson festivities Sri Lankan Christians join Buddhists in Poson festivities
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Ha Noi

Archdiocese of Ha Noi

In a land area of 4,656 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers most of Ha Noi city, whole province of Ha

Read more
Diocese of Rajkot

Diocese of Rajkot

The diocese is spread over 109,950 square kilometers and is located in the heart of the Saurashtra region. It covers a

Read more
Diocese of Anguo

Diocese of Anguo

Anguo is located around 100 kilometers northeast to the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang and about 60

Read more
Diocese of Zhengding

Diocese of Zhengding

Shijiazhuang is the provincial capital of Hebei Province in northern China. It governs 6 districts, 5 prefectural

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.