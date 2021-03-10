X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian PM orders crematoriums to prepare for Covid deaths

The Southeast Asian country's contagion numbers continue to spike following breaches of quarantine

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Updated: March 10, 2021 06:18 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
2

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
3

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
6

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
7

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
8

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
9

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
10

Thailand gets tough on Myanmar asylum seekers

Mar 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodian PM orders crematoriums to prepare for Covid deaths

A woman receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Phnom Penh on March 10. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered provincial authorities to prepare their crematoriums as the daily numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to spike following breaches of quarantine blamed on Chinese nationals.

“The municipality is building crematoriums, and I have ordered provincial leaders across the country to take action,” he said, adding authorities had “to be prepared in the case of the death of people who are positive with Covid.”

The order was issued as the Health Ministry confirmed another 64 people had tested positive for the disease, taking the total number to 1,124 cases with 549 recoveries.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

More than half of those cases were diagnosed after the “February 20 Event” blamed on four Chinese women who allegedly escaped quarantine after bribing security guards and went out partying.

One person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died but authorities insist the Chinese national was a drug addict who died from a heart attack caused by withdrawal symptoms while in quarantine.

All cases reported overnight were Chinese, Cambodians or Vietnamese from Sihanoukville, Kandal, Prey Veng, Siem Reap and Phnom Penh and are aged between 10 and 57. Prey Veng, bordering Vietnam, has been hardest hit in recent days.

According to Voice of Democracy (VoD), Hun Sen said all those who died in the country of Covid-19, regardless of background, would need to be cremated because there might not be enough land to bury them.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The decision was made to better control the potential corpses, seeing that the current Covid-19 outbreak had not dissipated, Hun Sen said, according to the VoD dispatch.

“This point is understandable — although some traditions do not allow cremation, in the case of Covid, we have to strictly do cremation because we do not have the land for burial, one corpse here, one corpse there,” Hun Sen said.

“Some countries use land and bury up to two or three [on top of each other] and families cannot visit. For us, the use of burning and cremation is an easy measure to manage.”

Related News

Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng said authorities were examining a 10-hectare plot of land in an isolated district of Kampong Speu province for construction of six crematoriums to meet the needs of Phnom Penh where 23 locations are locked down.

“The prime minister urges preparation, to be ready for cremation in event of incidents caused by Covid-19, so as not to lose control,” he said. “We will do this cremation according to technical specifications.”

Cambodia has initiated a vaccination program with the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine and the Covax-backed AstraZeneca which is mandated for people aged over 60.

However, the Health Ministry was forced to suspend AstraZeneca vaccinations in Phnom Penh, Kandal and Preah Sihanouk provinces after struggling to meet demand as thousands of people lined up to get inoculated.

Many Cambodians who worked in Phnom Penh have returned to their villages in the countryside since the latest spike, Cambodia’s third community outbreak.

Also Read

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Catholic bishop condemns killing of Filipino politician
Catholic bishop condemns killing of Filipino politician
Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive
Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life

Latest News

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Christians protest after church demolition in Bangladesh
Mar 10, 2021
Catholic bishop condemns killing of Filipino politician
Mar 10, 2021
Jews, Christians asked to learn from their shared Scriptures
Mar 10, 2021
Faith groups applaud US decision to help Venezuelan immigrants
Mar 10, 2021
Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party
Mar 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021

Features

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
Selfless catechists lead Church's pastoral mission in Bangladesh
Mar 10, 2021
Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis reflects on his journey to Iraq

Pope Francis reflects on his journey to Iraq

A protector of Mother Earth

A protector of Mother Earth
Bishops in Senegal call for calm following rash of violence

Bishops in Senegal call for calm following rash of violence
Institut Catholique rector named head of John Paul II institute in Rome

“Institut Catholique” rector named head of John Paul II institute in Rome
In the Steps of Father Abraham

"In the Steps of Father Abraham"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, help me always turn my heart to You

Lord, help me always turn my heart to You
Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father

Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father
Saint Eulogius of Cordoba | Saint of the Day

Saint Eulogius of Cordoba | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.