Cambodia

Cambodian PM offers redundant VOD staff govt jobs

US says closure of news outlet will have a ‘chilling impact’ on access to information ahead of national elections in July

This picture shows the recording studio at the offices of online media outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) in Phnom Penh on Feb. 13 after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the media outlet would have its operating license revoked

This picture shows the recording studio at the offices of online media outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) in Phnom Penh on Feb. 13 after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the media outlet would have its operating license revoked. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: February 15, 2023 04:23 AM GMT

Updated: February 15, 2023 05:45 AM GMT

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has offered government jobs to redundant staff from Voice of Democracy (VOD) as the backlash over his decision to shut the independent news outlet continued to mount with the US State Department weighing in.

Semi-official Fresh News said Hun Sen would “welcome former employees of VOD media to serve in the government to support their livelihoods” as he also alleged foreign interference in the running of the newsgroup just five months before national elections.

“Foreigners have no right to order us to do this or do that according to their wishes, for this is our internal affair,” he said.

“The shutdown of an unethical radio station will strengthen legal enforcement and promote media ethics and professionalism in Cambodia.”

VOD was closed on Feb. 13 following a complaint by Hun Sen’s oldest son and heir apparent, Hun Manet, in regard to a disputed quote made by a government spokesman.

Hun Sen demanded an apology but the response fell short of his expectations and a license held by the Cambodia Centre for Independent Media (CCIM), responsible for VOD, was revoked not unlike the closure or forced sale of other publications in politically sensitive times.

The prime minister did not name the foreign entities involved with CCIM, which launched VOD in 2011, and according to its website, also has 14 radio stations under its management.

Its financial backers are many and include Dan Church Aid, German non-government organization Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, the Open Society Foundations, Bread for the World, Transparency International Cambodia, Internews, and International Media Support.

Previous backers include the Delegation of the European Union in Cambodia, the British embassy, the Australian embassy, Deutsche Welle Akademie, Reporters Without Borders, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

IRI was linked to the treason trial of Kem Sokha, the former opposition leader and head of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP).

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently in Cambodia amid online speculation that he will raise the issue.

Critics said Hun Sen was attempting to end potential criticism of his government ahead of this country staging the Southeast Asian Games in May, elections in July, and a generational change that will enable Hun Manet and the sons of other prominent politicians to assume power.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said VOD’s closure would have “a chilling impact on access to information ahead of the national elections in July.”

“A free and independent press plays a critical role in functioning democracies, providing the public and decision-makers with facts, and holding governments to account,” he said.

In regards to the games, Hun Sen in November last year, stated quite clearly what type of media coverage he’d like to see, saying, “I would like to, once again, appeal to public and private media to actively involve [sic] in the campaign to advertise and clean-up homes and society.”

Those campaigns included “one person plays one sport,” “Cambodia is beautiful,” “Cambodia reduces traffic accidents and reduces the effects of drugs,” and "sports live in peace."

At the annual meeting between Hun Sen and Cambodian journalists on Jan. 14 he issued eight recommendations,  one of which requires the media to “establish a partnership with the Royal Government by acting as a bridge between the state institution to the people and vice versa.”

