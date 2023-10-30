News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian PM follows in his father’s footsteps

Further jail terms for dissidents as premier's father Hun Sen forms a coalition

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) speaks with a bodyguard as he attends a parliamentary meeting at the National Assembly building in Phnom Penh on Aug 22, 2023.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) speaks with a bodyguard as he attends a parliamentary meeting at the National Assembly building in Phnom Penh on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 30, 2023 04:30 AM GMT

Updated: October 30, 2023 04:32 AM GMT

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has held his post for just over two months and worked hard in attracting foreign investment but has shown no sign of diverging from the hardline policies of his father with the courts handing down further jail terms to opposition politicians.

Convictions and lengthy sentences have been routinely meted out against political dissidents since the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was outlawed by the courts six years ago. A broader crackdown followed and more convictions have been handed down in recent weeks.

Twelve opposition activists were found guilty by Judge Li Sokha in the Phnom Penh Municipal Court of incitement and conspiracy to commit treason, then sentenced to between five and eight years on Oct. 24 following a series of online statements.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The comments, made on Facebook, suggested Cambodians should consider suspending loan repayments during the Covid-19 pandemic and openly discussed high-ranking Cambodian officials who acquired second citizenships in Cyprus, a contentious issue here.

Among the convicted were four former CNRP politicians living in exile; Sam Rainsy, Mu Sochau, Eng Chhai Eang, and Ho Vann. Each were sentenced to eight years imprisonment and banned from holding public office for five-years. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Charles Santiago, Co-Chair for ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights. said the sentences were a continuation of the repressive policies of former prime minister Hun Sen who handed power to his son Hun Manet in August.

“The charges brought against these opposition members are patently absurd and do not bear scrutiny. These clearly politically-motivated prosecutions reveal a government that is determined to stamp out even the mildest of critics,” Santiago said.

Senior opposition figures like Sam Rainsy and Mu Sochua already face decades behind bars if they return to Cambodia after convictions for a range of charges related to alleged plots to overthrow the government were registered in absentia.

The crackdown and the disqualification of the Candlelight Party — which emerged out of the remnants of the CNRP — enabled the long-ruling Cambodian Peoples Party (CPP) to win 120 of the 125 seats contested in the National Assembly at elections in July.

On Oct. 18, Candlelight vice president Thach Setha was jailed for three years for incitement to commit a felony after he criticized the Cambodian government’s policy on Vietnam. That followed an 18-month sentence for issuing bad checks.

“Hun Manet has attempted to portray himself as a new start for Cambodia. These most recent sentences against members of the opposition for making comments on social media prove that his regime is just as draconian and anti-democratic as his father’s was,” Santiago said.

Human rights activists say about 60 political prisoners are currently in Cambodian jails and the government’s relentless pursuit of CNRP figures has damaged its reputation in the eyes of Western nations and potential foreign investors, which this country desperately needs.

Last week, the European Union backed away from any suggestion that it would fully reinstate its preferential trade scheme, Everything But Arms (EBA), partially withdrawn from Cambodia in 2020 due to human rights violations.

Recently-appointed EU ambassador to Cambodia, Igor Driesmans, told a press conference there has not been any progress since then and that the EU had fresh concerns about political restrictions.

“I don’t think there is any further discussion on the withdrawal of any part of EBA.... However, I think we will continue to discuss with the authorities, but I do not see any change, especially now.” Driesmans said.

A change in leadership with Hun Manet — a West Point Graduate with a PhD from Bristol University — taking over as prime minister had raised hopes of a more conciliatory approach between a beleaguered opposition and the long-ruling Cambodian Peoples Party (CPP).

However, his father remains president of the CPP and last week negotiated an eight-point agreement with 27 other political parties to form a coalition for closer cooperation and mutual support.

None of those political parties hold seats in the National Assembly.

“This agreement is not intended to control any party, but is a partnership with equal rights. No party is subordinate to any other coalition member,” Hun Sen said upon signing. “I can say that all parties will remain autonomous.”

The royalist Funcinpec party, which has the remaining five seats in the National Assembly, and the Candlelight Party were not on that list.

Gordon Conochie, author of "A Tiger Rules the Mountain: Cambodia’s Pursuit of Democracy," said Hun Sen has proven himself a wily and intelligent politician by consolidating his power base and it would be wrong to expect much difference with Hun Manet as prime minister.

“He is a product of his county, his culture and his father. He is not going to able to just throw all of that off and suddenly become a Western educated democrat,” he said of the eldest son.

“That’s not how it works and I think it’s cultural arrogance that just because he got to university in America and Britain automatically he’ll become one of us.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China restricts mourning for former premier China restricts mourning for former premier
Gabriel Marcel on the 50th Anniversary of his Death Gabriel Marcel on the 50th Anniversary of his Death
Reimagining the synod's preparation and dynamics Reimagining the synod's preparation and dynamics
Deadly violence, vote-buying mar Philippine polls Deadly violence, vote-buying mar Philippine polls
Indian Church leaders seek probe into blasts at prayer meet Indian Church leaders seek probe into blasts at prayer meet
Vietnam archdiocese begins beatification process of Bishop Pallu Vietnam archdiocese begins beatification process of Bishop Pallu
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Ha Noi

Archdiocese of Ha Noi

In a land area of 4,656 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers most of Ha Noi city, whole province of Ha

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jiamusi

Apostolic Prefecture of Jiamusi

In a land area of approximately 31,258 sq. kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Archdiocese of Pontianak

Archdiocese of Pontianak

The 39,840 square kilometer (21, 45 percent of West Kalimantan) archdiocese of Pontianak covers seven districts --

Read more
Diocese of Kumbakonam

Diocese of Kumbakonam

The diocese covers 7,823 square kilometers, including 18 civil administration units called taluks in five civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.